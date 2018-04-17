Antimicrobial Innovator Amicrobe, Inc. Positions Management Team In Anticipation Of Product Trials

In his role, Dr. Looker will be responsible for preclinical development of product candidates through GMP manufacturing, GLP toxicology and IND filings. He also will be responsible for overseeing the contract manufacturing of Amicrobe's innovative product candidates.

Dr. Looker stated, "Amicidin-α Surgical Gel and Amicidin-β Solution are potential game changers for infection prevention and treatment. I'm looking forward to being involved in bringing these exciting products into clinical development."

Dr. Looker comes to Amicrobe with twenty years of experience in both large and small molecule preclinical development and manufacturing. He has extensive experience in formulation development, toxicology, cGMP manufacturing, and clinical trial supply chain management.

Amicrobe's CEO and CSO, Dr. Michael Bevilacqua stated, "We are thrilled to have Doug as part of the team. As our two lead product programs are approaching IND filings and clinical trials, Doug's skills and great attitude are just what the company needs."

Mr. Huang began his career with Amicrobe as an R&D Data Librarian in late 2011. His role has been expanded to include intellectual property and grant writing support, government contract management, CRO management, laboratory operations, and company-wide finance. His efforts have been essential to the early success of Amicrobe.

"Daniel's promotion to Vice President of Operations is simply a formal recognition of his major contributions to building Amicrobe's foundation over the past several years," stated Dr. Bevilacqua. "Daniel is truly an extraordinary young executive. His productivity and work ethic are unmatched in my decades of management experience."

Mr. Huang stated, "My increasing responsibilities during my time at Amicrobe have been a great experience. I am truly excited to formerly join Amicrobe's management team as we take the next steps in product development and corporate growth."

About Amicrobe, Inc.

Amicrobe is using bioengineering principles to produce a new generation of locally applied antimicrobials that combine broad microbicidal activity, beneficial physical properties, and safety. Two of its product candidates, Amicidin-α and Amicidin-β, are large-molecule biological therapeutics designed for prevention and treatment of life-threatening infections, especially in surgery and trauma. Amicrobe's technology platform is expected to produce multiple innovative products for the fight against antibiotic resistance. Amicrobe is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.amicrobe.com/.

