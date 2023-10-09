Antimicrobial Packaging Market to grow by USD 4.15 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing consumption of packaged beverages boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The antimicrobial packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 4.15 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing consumption of packaged beverages is notably driving the antimicrobial packaging market. However, factors such as stringent regulations related to the usage of plastics may impede market growth. The market is segmented by material (plastic, biopolymer, and paperboard), type (bags, pouches, trays, carton packages, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the antimicrobial packaging market, including AptarGroup Inc., Avient Corp., BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., BioCote Ltd., COEXPAN SA, Dow Chemical Co., Ecoduka, Great American Packaging, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, LAGEEN TUBES, MicrobeGuard Corp., Mondi Plc, Parx Materials N.V, RTP Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sciessent LLC, Tekni Plex Inc., Xiamen Changsu Industrial Co. Ltd., and API Group Corp.The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Antimicrobial Packaging Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

AptarGroup Inc: The company offers antimicrobial packaging such as antimicrobial-coated film that can be used to prevent bacteria growth on any surface requiring antimicrobial protection.

Antimicrobial Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Materials

The market share of the plastic segment is significant during the forecast period. The main advantage of the plastic segment is that it is easy to manufacture, cheap, flexible, and moisture resistant, making it ideal for packaging. There is an increasing demand for plastics from the food and beverage industry which is significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. Several companies in the food and beverage industry leverage plastic for packaging as it is lightweight, inexpensive, meets the company's product requirements, and can protect food from contamination for long periods of time. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Type

Geography

North America accounts for 49% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is significant growth in the antimicrobial packaging market in North America due to the increasing demand for antimicrobial packaging for home care products and food and beverages. One of the main countries that is significantly contributing to the market growth in the region is the US. As a result, it incentivizes the suppliers to expand their manufacturing facilities to meet growing demand. Furthermore, intense competition in the market is encouraging market players to strategic alliances to dominate the market share. There is an increase in investment by antimicrobial packaging suppliers in joint ventures and acquisitions to capture a significant share of the global antimicrobial packaging market and expand their presence into new geographies. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Antimicrobial Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist antimicrobial packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the antimicrobial packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the antimicrobial packaging market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of antimicrobial packaging market companies

