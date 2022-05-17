Antimicrobial Plastic Market to Surpass US$ 73 Bn by 2032 Momentum Amid Booming Packaging and automotive Industry

The U.S. to Vanguard the Sales in Antimicrobial Plastic Market, With Sales Increasing at 7.2% CAGR

In its latest report, Fact.MR presents an elaborate analysis of various factors influencing the global antimicrobial plastic market, including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends. It further delves deeper into major observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments, including products and regions.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial plastic market stood at US$ 34.65 Bn in 2021. With sales increasing at a CAGR of 7.2%, the global antimicrobial plastic market is estimated to reach US$ 73.24 Bn during the forecast period from 2021 to 2032.

The need for antimicrobial coating is increasing in medical equipment with medical ventilators and medical storage paramount. With hospital acquired infections (HAI) on the rise, demand for antimicrobial plastic is set to grow.

High-performance antimicrobial plastics can be created using Microban. Microban is endorsed with 25 technologies that can take liquid or powder form. Antimicrobial plastics accounted for nearly 8% of the global plastics market in 2021 and this penetration is only likely to increase in the forecast period.

Plastics have diversified use apart from packaging, with its inclusion in photographs, electronics and pharmaceuticals which is driving the commodity plastic demand.

Microbial plastics increased at a rate of 5.9 % over the past five years. Commodity plastics accounted for highest share which is mainly used in packaging industry.

For Critical Insights on Antimicrobial Plastic Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7316

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 34.65 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 73.54 Bn Global Growth Rate (2021-2032) CAGR 7.2 %

Key Takeaways

In terms of application, automotive sector is the most prolific segment in the antimicrobial plastic market, coming second only to the packaging market rising at 8% CAGR to reach 16.77 Bn by 2032.

Based type, commodity plastics account for more than 90% of global plastic consumption. Use of plastic has increased disproportionately which makes it important to reduce and recycle plastic waste.

The U.S. is expected to be the most lucrative antimicrobial plastic market over the forecast period, accounting for 90% of demand share

The U.K. holds the largest share in the Europe antimicrobial plastic market with the market projected to expand by 2X.

antimicrobial plastic market with the market projected to expand by 2X. Demand for commodity plastics will rise at a CAGR of 7.4 % to be valued at USD 36.4 by 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Polymers such as polyethylene and polypropylene find diverse use in applications from toys to cars. Amongst plastics, polypropylene is the most used segment in automotive sector.

Emphasis on the environment has made production of fuel efficient cars a high priority. Besides, plastic has many more uses in the industry such as increasing vehicle life-span, more safety and riding comfort increasing widespread use of antimicrobial plastics.

Restraints:

Rising environment concerns over plastic dumping and government restrictions on the use of plastic in the packaging industry are expected to slow down the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7316

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies have plans to reduce colossal plastic waste by collecting nearly one million tons of plastic to be recycled and reused. Recycling, incineration and landfills are some of the tactics employed by companies.

Dow Chemicals

Milliken Chemicals

Biocote

BASF SE

Ticona Engineering polymers

Bayer material science

Parx plastic N.V

Doeflex Vitapol

King plastic corporation

Microban international

More Valuable Insights on Antimicrobial Plastic Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR reveals key factors expected to boost the growth in global antimicrobial plastic market during the forecast period (2022-2032). The survey also provides an in-depth analysis of opportunities and drivers projected to propel sales of antimicrobial plastic through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Commodity Plastic



Engineering Plastic



High Performance Plastic

By Application:

Packaging



Automotive



Consumer Goods



Medical and Healthcare



Building and construction



Other Applications

By Region:

North America Antimicrobial Plastic Market



Latin America Antimicrobial Plastic Market



Europe Antimicrobial Plastic Market



East Asia Antimicrobial Plastic Market



South Asia & Oceania Antimicrobial Plastic Market

& Oceania Antimicrobial Plastic Market

MEA Antimicrobial Plastic Market

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7316

Key Questions Covered in the Antimicrobial Plastic Market Report

What is the current size of the global antimicrobial plastic market?

At what rate is demand for antimicrobial plastic market

How did the market fare over the past half-decade?

Who are the top manufacturers of antimicrobial plastic?

What is the U.S. share in antimicrobial plastic market?

Which plastic type holds the highest market share?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical and Materials Domain

Tugger Trains Market : Tugger trains are a type of ground-faring transport vehicle comprising a towing truck and one or more trailers attached. The operations are seamless with manual, partially or fully-automatic options. Modern logistics depend on tugger trains. This is driving the demand in the market.

Geotextile Market : Growth in the market is underpinned by application for landfills, reservoirs, canals and dams. The global geotextile market will grow at a 11% CAGR during the forecast period.

Recycled Asphalt Market : Recycled asphalt is used in combination with virgin asphalt to construct roads and filling unwanted potholes. Advantage of the recycled asphalt is that it does not emit carbon and costs less than virgin asphalt. Recycled asphalt finds relevance nowadays is because of its benefits over virgin asphalt.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Blog: Fact.MR Blog

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Fact.MR