Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market worth $4.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) is a laboratory test used to determine the susceptibility of bacteria to various antibiotics. It is an important part of determining the best antibiotic to treat an infection. By performing Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing, clinicians can identify which antibiotics will be effective in treating a particular infection, allowing them to choose the most appropriate treatment. The results of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing can be used to determine the most effective therapy for the patient.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.6 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, high antibiotic resistance, and supportive government measures to lessen the burden of infectious diseases can all be linked to the expansion of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) industry. The use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing is growing due to an increase in specific illnesses such pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by E. coli, K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, and others.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market"

161 - Tables

40 - Figures

243 - Pages

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $3.6 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $4.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Type, Method, Applications, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging market Key Market Drivers Emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse

Automated Laboratory Instruments segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027

Based on the product type, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into Manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, Automated Laboratory Instruments, Culture and Growth Media, and Consumables. with each segment covering various products used in susceptibility testing. Automated Laboratory Instruments hold the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to Getting fast results than the traditional procedures used in susceptibility testing

The hospitals and Diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, by the end-user market in 2022.

Based on End users, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, Research & Academic Institutes, and Clinical research organizations.

North America to register major growth in the market during the forecast period

North America microcatheter market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. North America accounted for the largest share of 35.4% of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2022. This market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The large share of North America can be attributed due to the growth in antibiotic resistance prevalence, the existence of important actors, an increase in healthcare spending, technological developments, and an increase in government activities in the area. Nonetheless, due to a rise in the region's population generally and rising investments in the healthcare industry, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant development.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising incidence of infectious diseases coupled with epidemic and pandemic events Increasing funding, research grants, and public-private investments Technological advancements Growing government initiatives to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species Emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse

Restraints:

High cost of automated ID/AST systems

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Challenges:

Complex regulatory frameworks

Key Market Players:

As of 2022, prominent players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, Danaher Corporation.

Recent Developments

In Jan,2023 bioMerieux launched a automated instrument named MAESTRIA

In Aug,2022 BD India launched the BD MAX MDR-TB panel.

In May ,2022 Thermofisher scientific introduced automated antimicrobial susceptibility products.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Advantages:

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is a laboratory technique used to determine the susceptibility or resistance of microorganisms to antimicrobial drugs. The market for AST is rapidly growing due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the need for appropriate antibiotic therapy. Here are some advantages of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market:

Accurate Diagnosis: Antimicrobial susceptibility testing provides accurate and reliable results for the diagnosis of bacterial infections. This helps healthcare providers to select the appropriate antibiotics to treat the infection and prevent the development of antibiotic resistance.

Improved Patient Outcomes: By providing accurate information on the susceptibility or resistance of microorganisms to antimicrobial drugs, AST helps healthcare providers to make informed decisions regarding the treatment of bacterial infections. This can lead to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Effective Management of Antibiotic Resistance: The misuse and overuse of antibiotics have led to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which is a major public health concern. AST helps to manage antibiotic resistance by providing information on the susceptibility or resistance of microorganisms to specific antibiotics.

Customized Treatment Plans: Antimicrobial susceptibility testing enables healthcare providers to customize treatment plans for individual patients based on their specific infection and the susceptibility or resistance of the microorganism causing the infection.

Growing Market: The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is rapidly growing due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the need for appropriate antibiotic therapy. This presents significant opportunities for companies involved in the development and manufacture of AST products.

In summary, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is crucial for accurate diagnosis, effective management of antibiotic resistance, and customized treatment plans. It also presents significant opportunities for companies involved in the development and manufacture of AST products.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market - Report Highlights:

The study consists of the average selling price (ASP) analysis for different products in the Antimicrobial susceptibiity testing products

The research study comprises the patent analysis of technologies/solutions used in the Antimicrobial susceptibility testing products

The new market study consists of the trends/disruptions impacting customers' businesses.

The new market study consists of information on key conferences and events in 2020–2027.

The new market study consists of the region-wise regulatory landscape.

The new market study consists of Porter's Five Forces Analysis

The new market study provides details of the strategies of the top 5 players operating in the market.

The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the market evaluation matrix. The competitive landscape also includes the market share analysis of major global players (as of 2021), updated competitive leadership mapping, and competitive situations and trends.

The new market study comprises 25 players. These companies have emerged as key market players in recent years due to their products and various strategic investments undertaken in the medical aesthetic market space.

Updated financial information/product portfolio of players: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the medical aesthetic market from January 2020 to July 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in graphical representation.

to (depending on availability) for each listed company in graphical representation. Updated market developments of profiled players: The current report includes the market developments from January 2020 to July 2022 .

During the production cycle of the report, in-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key opinion leaders, subject matter experts, directors, and C-level executives of selected particle counters vendors to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information. This primary data was collected mainly through questionnaires, mails, and telephonic interviews.

