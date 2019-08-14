Antimicrobial Textile Markets, 2024 by Active Agents, Application, Fabric

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antimicrobial Textile Market is Estimated to Grow USD 9.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 12.3 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4%

Prevention of Hospital Acquired Infections through antimicrobial textile will drive the market



The use of antimicrobial textiles in the health care industry for the prevention of Hospital Acquired infections (HAIs) that not only cost lives but also result in enormous losses for the healthcare industry. Also, the adoption of best practices by healthcare staff has resulted in increased demand for safer and preventive materials to be used in the healthcare centers is expected to drive the antimicrobial market growth during the forecast period.



Medical textile applications expected to register the highest CAGR in the global antimicrobial textiles market during the forecast period.



Due to the high risk of infection in healthcare facilities, various agencies such as Center for Disease Control (CDC) and hospital management strife to control this epidemic and as a result have started encouraging the use of antimicrobial fabric in medical-related textiles. The medical textile application includes the usage of medical textiles in the manufacture of attire, sheets & blankets, surgical supplies & wipes. Attire used by doctors during surgery needs to be completely microbe-free as they have to work in a highly sensitive environment. These attires are required to be antimicrobial in nature. The use of antimicrobial textiles for the combating infections and usage in attire is expected to drive the antimicrobial textile market.



The synthetic organic compounds active agent is expected to drive the antimicrobial textile market.



Synthetic organic compounds are the cheapest available active agents as compared to metal& metallic salts and bio-based active agents. Synthetic organic compounds include quaternary ammonium compounds, triclosan, polyhexamethylene biguanides (PHMB). They are also effective against a broad spectrum of microbes, bacterium, and fungi. These factors will drive the demand for synthetic organic compounds during the forecast period.



Cotton is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Cotton is a major fabric used in various applications including medical textile, apparels, commercial textiles, automotive, home textiles, and other such application as cotton is a naturally occurring fabric and therefore more susceptible to microbial attack. This will drive the demand for antimicrobial cotton textiles during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the antimicrobial textile market In the region. India, China, and South Korea are major key players. China holds the largest share in the market, while India is the fastest-growing market in the region. Growing per capita income, rising population, and increased awareness regarding health and hygiene will lead the antimicrobial textile market.



Companies Mentioned



A World of Wipes

Balvigna Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd.

Barjan Manufacturing Ltd.

Herculite Inc.

Innova Tex

Lifethreads LLC

Maine-Lee Technology Group, LLC

Meditex Technology

Medtronic

Milliken & Company

Purthread Technologies Inc.

Sinterama

Smartfiber AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stafford Textile Ltd

Sun Dream Enterprise Co.Ltd.

Surgicotfab Textiles Private Limited

Suzhou Chunshen Environment Protection Fiber Co.Ltd

Swicofil AG

Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Trevira GmbH

Unitika Ltd.

Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxvhyv



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

