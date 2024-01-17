Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 51.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America accounts for 38% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The antimicrobial therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 51.4 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiparasitic), end-user (pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, and research and academic institutes), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America accounts for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of microbial diseases, particularly in the United States and Canada, is a significant driver of the North American market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Novartis AG, Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Wockhardt Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.- The company conducts research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization, and offers innovative medicines and therapies globally. The company offers azactam injection which is used as medicine to treat symptoms of bacterial infections that occur in the blood and urinary tract.

Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment -

The market share growth by the antiviral segment is significant during the forecast period. The segment is fuelled by the increasing prevalence of viral infections including influenza, hepatitis, COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market: Driver & Trend:

Initiatives from government agencies in the pharmaceutical industry

Recent drug approvals and a robust pipeline

Rising awareness about microbial diseases

The initiatives from government agencies in the pharmaceutical industry drive market growth. Several developed countries, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and Japan, implement government insurance programs for medicines. These initiatives play a crucial role in supporting the treatment of patients with microbial infections, ensuring broader access to essential medications, and promoting public health in these nations.

The Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market faces multifaceted challenges encompassing Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals, Antiparasitics, Antimicrobial Peptides, Vaccines, and more. Rising Antimicrobial Resistance complicates treatment efficacy, urging innovation in Drug Development and Combination Therapy. Additionally, issues like Antimicrobial Stewardship, Biofilms in Infections, and the emergence of Novel Antimicrobial Agents demand attention. Personalized Medicine, Immunotherapy, and Host-Targeted Therapies are gaining importance. Addressing Antimicrobial Drug Resistance Surveillance and developing Topical Antimicrobials become critical. The integration of Nanoparticles, Therapeutic Antibodies, and Probiotics, along with advancing Point-of-Care Diagnostics and exploring Pharmacokinetics, shapes the future. Navigating these challenges is vital for shaping Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Trends amid the backdrop of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

What are the key data covered in this antimicrobial therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the antimicrobial therapeutics market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the antimicrobial therapeutics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the antimicrobial therapeutics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the antimicrobial therapeutics market players.

