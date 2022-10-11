Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market to record USD 42.84 Bn incremental growth; Driven by recent drug approvals and robust pipeline -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 42.84 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2025. Technavio has considered various factors including patient population, incidence rate of diseases, revenue generated by vendors, per capita income, and GDP growth among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample now to understand the scope of our full report on the global antimicrobial therapeutics market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market 2021-2025

The market growth will be driven by recent drug approvals and robust pipeline. The rising prevalence of various diseases has resulted in a high unmet need for the development of drugs with innovative disease modifying agents. This is increasing investments in the R&D of new drugs and vaccines for the treatment of various diseases. For instance, in October 2019, the US FDA approved Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) developed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. The drug is indicated for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza, or flu in individuals aged 12 years and above, who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours and who are at a high risk of developing flu-related complications. Similarly, in August 2019, the US FDA granted approval to Xenleta (lefamulin) to treat adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. As a result of these factors, market growth is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in R&D of therapeutic vaccines will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market: Increase in R&D of therapeutic vaccines

The increasing prevalence of various diseases is forcing vendors to develop new vaccines with higher efficacies by increasing their R&D efforts. For instance, Bavarian Nordic AS (Bavarian Nordic) is developing a three-vaccine regimen based on Johnson & Johnson AdVac technology (Ad26.HPV16, Ad26.HPV18) and Bavarian Nordic's MVA-BN technology (MVA.HPV16/18) to treat females with chronic infections with high-risk subtypes of the HPV. Many such developments among vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the antimicrobial therapeutics market by application (antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiparasitic) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

By application, the market growth in the antiviral segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising incidence of viral infections such as influenza, hepatitis, COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the presence of a robust pipeline of antibacterial and antiviral drugs is contributing to the growth of the segment.

The North American region led the antimicrobial therapeutics market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing incidence of microbial diseases.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 42.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

