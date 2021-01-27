Antimicrobials Working Group Announces Updates to Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG) announced today the appointment of a new Chairperson, Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dr. Kennedy replaces Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., who has completed his two-year term as Chairman of AWG. Dr. Loh will remain on the AWG Executive Committee. AWG also announced that Executive Committee member Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics, has been appointed Vice Chair.

"Ciara is an exceptional leader whose combined scientific expertise and business acumen will serve AWG well as the organization continues to champion the scientific, regulatory and economic needs of infectious disease companies working to address today's unspoken pandemic, antimicrobial resistance," said Dr. Loh. "It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of AWG these past two years and I look forward to working closely with Ciara and the Executive Committee as we continue to confront the need for a strong antimicrobials pipeline and push for legislation and public policy changes, including the passage of the DISARM Act, to support innovation in antimicrobial discovery, development and successful commercialization."

"On behalf of the AWG I would like to thank Evan for his leadership, commitment, and dedication to advancing our coalition's priorities in his role as Chairman," said Dr. Kennedy, incoming Chair. "Evan's work has been invaluable in our efforts to bring about the critical changes necessary to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for antimicrobial drug development companies. As we enter into a time where the need for innovative infectious disease medicines has never been clearer, I look forward to working with the Executive Committee and Board as we partner with our elected officials to advocate for key legislation, primarily The DISARM Act, that will stabilize the antimicrobial ecosystem, encourage reinvestment in the development of new antimicrobials, and improve patient access to much-needed therapies for dangerous and increasingly drug-resistant pathogens."

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of twelve antimicrobials companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), Entasis Therapeutics Inc., Iterum Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRM), Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK), Qpex Biopharma, Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) (AIM: SUMM), VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and X-Biotix Therapeutics.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

