Antimicrobials Working Group Commends Senator Isakson and Senator Casey for Introducing Legislation to Improve Access to Innovative Therapies to Fight Drug-Resistant Infections

The DISARM Act of 2019 provides the framework needed to stabilize the antimicrobial ecosystem, spur development of new infection-fighting drugs, and preserve the effectiveness of existing medicines for drug-resistant infections

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG), a coalition of companies with the mission to combat drug-resistant infections and spur life-saving innovations, applauds Senators Johnny Isakson and Bob Casey on the introduction of the Developing an Innovative Strategy for Antimicrobial Resistant Microorganisms (DISARM) Act of 2019, S. 1712. This bipartisan legislation introduces a much-needed and timely incentive to ensure appropriate patient access to new antimicrobial medicines to fight serious and life-threatening infections in the inpatient setting.

The DISARM Act of 2019 aims to strengthen the antimicrobial research and development pipeline and provide better access to more effective treatments for patients with drug-resistant infections by improving Medicare reimbursement. This policy helps to ensure the availability and access to new, safe and effective products, ultimately stabilizing the fragile antimicrobials marketplace for innovators and investors.

This legislation includes critical surveillance measures to improve antimicrobial use and resistance reporting and stewardship provisions to facilitate appropriate use of new products. These important provisions help to ensure use of the 'right drug for the right bug at the right time' to limit the development of resistance.

"We applaud Senators Isakson and Casey for introducing the DISARM Act of 2019 and putting us one step closer to leveling the playing field for new antimicrobials, while also helping to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance," said Evan Loh, M.D., President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Medical Officer of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Chairman of the AWG. "If passed, we believe the policy will give physicians the ability to make clinical decisions based on the needs of their patients and help to stabilize the tenuous situation antimicrobial manufacturers are currently facing."

AWG looks forward to working with a diverse group of stakeholders representing public health organizations, infectious disease doctors and developers to advocate for this critical bipartisan legislation that supports innovation, stabilizes the antimicrobial ecosystem and spurs advances in new antimicrobials to ensure availability of and access to novel antimicrobials to treat serious and life-threatening infections.

For the full legislative text of the DISARM Act of 2019, please visit: https://www.isakson.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/244e41a8-9d38-4024-9783-a1511c133816/06-04-19%20DISARM%20116th%20Congress.pdf

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of fourteen antimicrobials companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), Entasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), Iterum Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRM), Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), Motif Bio PLC (AIM/NASDAQ: MTFB) , Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK), Qpex Biopharma, Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT; AIM: SUMM), and VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

