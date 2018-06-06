Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at ASM Microbe 2018

"ASM Microbe provides a valuable opportunity for AWG member companies throughout the antimicrobial drug development arena to highlight innovation and demonstrate progress in the fight to defeat drug resistant infections," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara Therapeutics and Chairman of the AWG. "In over 80 presentations and oral sessions, AWG companies will highlight developments in their clinical and research programs. The companies of AWG understand and value the importance of gatherings such as ASM Microbe to share data with peers working in the fragile antimicrobial field and brainstorm strategies to protect the public health."

The following AWG member companies will be presenting at ASM Microbe 2018: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM), Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), Motif Bio plc (AIM/NASDAQ: MTFB), Nabriva Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK), SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO), T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO), Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) and Zavante Therapeutics.

For more information on AWG member company presentations and access to specific abstracts, please visit: http://www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org/ASMMicrobe2018

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of 17 antimicrobials and diagnostic device companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Arsanis Inc., Cidara Therapeutics Inc., ContraFect Corporation, Iterum Therapeutics Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Motif Bio PLC, Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc., Spero Therapeutics, Inc., T2 Biosystems Inc., Theravance Biopharma U.S. Inc., Viamet, Vical Incorporated, and Zavante Therapeutics Inc.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

