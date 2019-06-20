Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at ASM Microbe 2019

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG), a coalition of companies with the mission to combat drug-resistant infections and spur life-saving innovations, today announced that eleven of its member companies will present data from their clinical and research programs at ASM Microbe 2019 to be held June 20 - 24 in San Francisco, CA.

"ASM Microbe is an excellent opportunity for AWG Member Companies to join with microbial scientists from around the world and highlight innovations to combat drug-resistant infections," said Evan Loh, M.D., President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Medical Officer of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Chairman of the AWG. "AWG companies will highlight progress in their clinical and research programs in antifungal, antibacterial, and non-traditional therapies in 64 presentations during the conference. These efforts underscore the coalition's commitment to addressing the dire need for new antimicrobial medicines for serious and life-threatening infectious diseases."

The following AWG member companies will be presenting at ASM Microbe 2019: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics, Contrafect Corporation, Entasis Therapeutics, Iterum Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Qpex Biopharma, SCYNEXIS, Summit Therapeutics, and VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals.

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of thirteen antimicrobials companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), Entasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), Iterum Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRM), Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK), Qpex Biopharma, Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT; AIM: SUMM), and VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

