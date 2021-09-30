Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at IDWeek 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG), a coalition of companies with the mission to combat drug resistant infections and spur life-saving innovations, today announced that 10 of its member companies will present data from their clinical and research programs at IDWeek 2021 taking place virtually from September 29-October 3, 2021. AWG members are presenting a total of 23 poster presentations and 3 oral abstract presentations.

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).

"AWG is thrilled to be so well represented at this year's IDWeek conference," said Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics and Chairman of AWG. "The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a stark reminder of the need for preparedness against emerging infectious disease threats, not the least of which includes supporting innovation of safe and effective antimicrobials for dangerous, and hard to treat, drug-resistant pathogens. Presentations from AWG member companies will highlight the latest developments in the fight against superbugs and drug resistant infections."

For more information on AWG member company posters and participation please visit: https://antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org/idweek-2021/

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of fourteen antimicrobials companies: Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP), Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), CorMedix, Inc., Crestone, Inc., Entasis Therapeutics Inc., Iterum Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRM), Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK), Qpex Biopharma, Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) (AIM: SUMM), UTILITY therapeutics Ltd., and Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

