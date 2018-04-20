Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID)

ECCMID is an annual scientific meeting that brings together the leading experts in the fields of clinical microbiology, infectious disease and infection control from across the globe to present and discuss the latest developments in the laboratory and in the clinic to advance research in a wide array of infectious diseases.

"AWG is proud to share that data from our member companies covering a vast swath of infectious disease topics will be presented at ECCMID 2018," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara Therapeutics and Chairman of the AWG. "Representatives from AWG companies will be participating in over 70 different oral sessions and poster presentations showcasing developments in innovative antifungal and antibacterial therapies, in addition to progress related to therapeutic antibodies, new diagnostic tools, and more."

The following AWG member companies will be presenting at ECCMID 2018: Arsanis Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) , Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) , ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) , Iterum Therapeutics Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) , Motif Bio plc (AIM/NASDAQ: MTFB) , Nabriva Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) , Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) , SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) , Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) , T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) and Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) .

For more information on AWG member company presentations and access to specific abstracts, please visit: http://www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org/eccmid-2018/ .

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of seventeen antimicrobials and diagnostic device companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Arsanis Inc., Cidara Therapeutics Inc., ContraFect Corporation, Iterum Therapeutics Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Motif Bio PLC, Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc., Spero Therapeutics, Inc., T2 Biosystems Inc., Theravance Biopharma U.S. Inc., Viamet, Vical Incorporated, and Zavante Therapeutics Inc.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

