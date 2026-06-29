Antinol® Plus and AKC® Challenge Dog Owners to Think Proactively About Joint Health as America Turns 250

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antinol Plus and the American Kennel Club are elevating the national conversation about proactive canine health with "AKC Celebrates USA 250" shows that will broadcast on ESPN channels.

"AKC Celebrates USA 250" is a series of summer broadcasts airing nationally, on ESPN and ESPN2, that combine agility and diving competitions with a critical message, dogs that perform at the highest level don't get there, or stay there, by accident.

ANTINOL_AKC_Celebration_USA_250_Anniversary Speed Speed

Historic Setting for a Timely Message

Filmed at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, one of America's oldest naval facilities, "AKC Celebrates USA 250" showcases a full spectrum of canine athleticism, from nimble small-breed agility competitors to powerful dock divers, and the handlers who keep them performing at their best.

Antinol Plus, a proud sponsor of the series, hopes it will underscore a critical message for caregivers of America's more than 70 million companion, working and military dogs, joint support should begin long before problems are noticeable.

"Antinol Plus by Pet HealthWorks shares AKC's longstanding commitment to supporting the health, vitality, and wellbeing of dogs throughout every stage of life," said Brandi Hunter Munden, Vice President of Communications for the American Kennel Club. "We are excited to help educate dog owners about the importance of proactive health and wellness so dogs can live longer, healthier, and more active lives."

Changing the Standard of Care

Research from top veterinary universities and professional associations show that joint deterioration begins long before symptoms appear. Still, the common approach to joint health has been reactive. Owners wait until they notice signs of decline before acting, and often past the window for early intervention.

Dr. Monica Tarantino, DVM, co-founder of the Senior Dog Veterinary Society, and Antinol Plus collaborator, has built her practice around changing that pattern.

"When it comes to supporting joints and mobility, the steps owners take during their pets' early and middle years impact how well their dogs function and how healthy they are later in life," Dr. Tarantino said.

Antinol Plus is integrated throughout the ESPN broadcasts in branded segments, expert veterinary commentary, and sponsorship elements — translating the energy and spectacle of elite competition into practical guidance for pet owners at home.

Antinol Plus's lifespan-focused model challenges the "wait-and-treat" mindset most common among pet owners.

Start before symptoms appear: Support joints early — veterinarians will help determine the best time based on the dog's breed, size, and activity level.

Support joints early — veterinarians will help determine the best time based on the dog's breed, size, and activity level. Maintain mobility across life stages: Keep dogs active, agile, and engaged from their early years through maturity.

Keep dogs active, agile, and engaged from their early years through maturity. Extend quality of life: Create more years of comfort, performance, and companionship.

From the Competition Field to Your Living Room

The ESPN broadcasts powerfully display what long-term joint health makes possible. The strength, flexibility, and joint integrity on display are qualities built and maintained over years of consistent support, exercise and weight management.

The competitors themselves tell the full story – among them, senior dogs still performing at an elite level well into their second decade of life. That's what proactive care, sustained over a lifetime, looks like in practice.

About Antinol Plus

Antinol Plus is a patented, science-backed joint health supplement formulated to support mobility, flexibility, and long-term wellness in dogs and cats. Trusted by veterinarians and pet owners, Antinol Plus helps pets perform, compete, and thrive at every stage of life. Learn more at antinolplus.com.

Media Contact

Camila Heard

Pet HealthWorks

305-799-7704

[email protected]

SOURCE Pet HealthWorks