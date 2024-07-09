Antinuclear Antibody Test Market size is set to grow by USD 392 million from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for ANA tests boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antinuclear antibody test market is poised to grow significantly, with an estimated increase of USD 392 million from 2024 to 2028, at a CAGR of 7.08%. This growth is driven by rising demand for ANA tests due to increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases. However, stringent regulatory approval processes pose a challenge. Key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and others are pivotal in shaping the market landscape.

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 392 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Antibodies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioVision Inc., Grifols SA, Immuno Concepts Ltd., Merck KGaA, Orgentec Diagnostika GmbH, Perkin Elmer Inc., Quidelortho Corp., Seramun Diagnostica GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transasia Bio Medicals Ltd., Trinity Biotech Plc, Werfenlife SA, and ZEUS Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

The Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) test is a crucial diagnostic tool for identifying autoimmune disorders, including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Psoriasis. A positive ANA test may indicate the presence of an autoimmune condition, although it can also rule out various other diseases with similar symptoms. SLE, which affects approximately 7:1 women to men, is characterized by debilitating fatigue, fever, and a butterfly rash on the face. The condition is believed to be linked to the overexpression of specific genes due to the lack of X Chromosome inactivation during embryonic development. Psoriasis, another autoimmune disorder, is marked by the thickening of the stratum corneum layer, leading to red, salmon, and white-scaly plaques. Prevalent in 11% of Caucasian and Scandinavian populations, psoriasis affects around 2% of the global population. Both conditions can cause significant physical, mental, and emotional stress, necessitating accurate and timely diagnosis. The ANA test plays a vital role in identifying these disorders, enabling appropriate treatment and management.

The Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) test market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in multiplex assays and autoantibody diagnosis in clinical laboratories and hospitals. New variants of systemic autoantibodies are being discovered, requiring the development of new diagnostic assays. The healthcare system is adapting to these changes, with POLs and medical insurance companies revising reimbursement policies. Autoimmune diseases such as motor axonal neuropathy, GBS, and FANA are associated with these autoantibodies, and the prognostic value of ANA testing is becoming increasingly recognized. However, lack of awareness in developing economies and the need for rapid test results pose challenges. The gold standard for ANA testing remains immunofluorescence, with different patterns like nucleolar, speckled, and homogenous. Research institutions like MedRxiv and NCBI are publishing new findings on autoantibodies associated with diseases like SLE, RA, and AIHA. The use of disposable cartridges and AI in testing is also gaining popularity for its convenience and accuracy. Arthritis Research and MedRxiv are leading the way in advancing our understanding of ANA testing and its role in autoimmune disease diagnosis and treatment options.

Market Challenges

• Regulations play a crucial role in the approval and marketing of Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) test kits as medical diagnostic devices. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Medicare Services of the Department of Health and Human Services oversee these processes. ANA test kits are classified as Class II devices with moderate risks, requiring manufacturers to obtain premarket notification 510(k) before marketing. In Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulates all medical diagnostic devices under EU legislation 2017/745, which involves a conformity assessment and CE mark certification. In China, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) regulates medical devices, including ANA test kits. In Japan, the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare regulate medical devices. Adherence to these regulations can lead to delays in product commercialization, potentially impacting sales and revenues, and therefore, the growth of the global ANA test market.

• The Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) testing market is witnessing significant development activities in the diagnostic assays sector. Two common ANA patterns, nucleolar and speckled, are widely used for diagnosing autoimmune diseases such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Scleroderma, Raynaud's Syndrome, Polymyositis, Mixed Connective Tissue, Drug-induced Lupus, and Autoimmune Hepatitis. However, challenges persist in developing economies due to a lack of awareness and limited resources. The gold standard for ANA testing is immunofluorescence, but rapid test results are increasingly preferred using systems like Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and disposable cartridges. FANA and AIHA are key players in the ANA testing market, providing assay kits, reagents, and systems. Diseases associated with autoantibodies continue to drive market growth, with Arthritis Research focusing on new treatment options. The prognostic value of ANA testing is crucial for early diagnosis and effective treatment.

Segment Overview

This antinuclear antibody test market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Clinical diagnostic laboratories Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia

2.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Hospitals- The Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) test market is significant in the healthcare industry due to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases. This diagnostic test identifies the presence of antinuclear antibodies in the blood, aiding in the diagnosis of various conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis. Market growth is driven by rising disease prevalence, increasing awareness, and technological advancements in testing methods. Companies are investing in research and development to improve test accuracy and reduce turnaround time.

Research Analysis

The Antibody (ANA) testing market refers to the sale of assay kits, reagents, and systems used for detecting systemic autoantibodies in individuals with suspected autoimmune diseases. ANA testing is essential for diagnosing conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, scleroderma, Raynaud's Syndrome, polymyositis, mixed connective tissue, drug-induced lupus, autoimmune hepatitis, and other autoimmune diseases. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay are common techniques used in ANA testing. Clinical laboratories and hospitals are significant end-users of ANA testing. Conditions like motor axonal neuropathy, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), and FANA (Fibrillar Antinuclear Antibodies) are also diagnosed using ANA testing. Development activities in diagnostic assays and new variants of autoantibodies are driving market growth. However, lack of awareness and reimbursement policies in developing economies pose challenges. The prognostic value of ANA testing in predicting disease progression and treatment options is a significant area of research. The healthcare system's integration of ANA testing into routine diagnostic procedures is crucial for early and accurate diagnosis of autoimmune diseases. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) and MedRxiv provide valuable resources for ANA testing research and updates.

Market Research Overview

The Antibody (ANA) testing market refers to the sale of assay kits, reagents, and systems used for detecting systemic autoantibodies in clinical laboratories and hospitals. ANA testing is essential for diagnosing various autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), scleroderma, Raynaud's Syndrome, polymyositis, mixed connective tissue, drug-induced lupus, autoimmune hepatitis, and other conditions. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assays are common techniques used for ANA testing. Autoantibody diagnosis plays a crucial role in the early detection and treatment of autoimmune diseases. New variants and developments in ANA testing, including rapid test results and alternative testing methods like FANA and AIHA, are under investigation. Autoimmune diseases, including motor axonal neuropathy, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), and others, can significantly impact patients' quality of life. The healthcare system, medical insurance, and reimbursement policies also influence the ANA testing market. Diseases associated with autoantibodies, such as arthritis and SLE, continue to be areas of active research. The lack of awareness and access to ANA testing in developing economies remains a significant challenge. Immunofluorescence is considered the gold standard for ANA testing, with distinct patterns like nucleolar, speckled, and homogenous, providing valuable diagnostic information.

