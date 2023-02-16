Antiobesity Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the anti-obesity market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, and Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

The global antiobesity market will grow from $3.11 billion in 2022 to $3.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The antiobesity market is expected to grow to $5.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The anti-obesity market consists of sales of liraglutide, semaglutide, naltrexone-bupropion, and orlistat.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The anti-obesity drugs refer to the medications that are used to lower or regulate weight of a patient.These drugs interfere with one of the body's basic functions, controlling weight, by affecting either appetite or calorie absorption.

Dieting (a healthy diet and caloric restriction) and exercise continue to be the main therapeutic approaches for overweight and obese people.

North America was the largest region in the anti-obesity market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region.

The regions covered in the anti-obesity market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main classes of drugs in anti-obesity are peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs and centrally acting anti-obesity drugs.Antiobesity medications with a peripheral effect help people lose weight without influencing the brain or decreasing their appetite.

It blocks pancreatic lipase and hinders fat breakdown in the gastrointestinal tract, lowering fat absorption through the intestine. The different types of drugs include prescription drugs (Rx), and OTC drugs and involve various medications such as monotherapies and polytherapy.

Obesity is a major public health concern globally. Globally, the prevalence rate of obesity is increasing every year.For instance, in May 2022, according to the World Obesity Atlas, a UK-based obesity organization, globally, it is estimated that more than 1 billion people will be suffering from obesity by 2030. This can be attributed to increased consumption of processed and unhealthy food, lack of physical activity, and lack of awareness of the risks of obesity. As a result, the demand for anti-obesity drugs is bound to increase in the future thus, driving the market growth.

Obesity is a major health problem worldwide which is caused by leading a sedentary lifestyle and consumption of unhealthy food.Though various anti-obesity drugs have been approved and are available in the USA, European Union, Australia, and Japan to treat obesity and overweight.

It has been observed that these drugs have various adverse effects on patients undergoing obesity treatment.Adverse effects include low blood pressure and blood glucose, incontinence, insomnia, nausea, diarrhea, and others.

For instance, Sibutramine and its combination drugs sold under various brands were recalled in various countries due to various side effects including a heart attack in consumers. These factors restrain the growth of the anti-obesity drug market.

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions among companies developing drugs for metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and others.This is a strategy of pharmaceutical companies to strengthen their drug portfolio in metabolic diseases and launch safe and effective drugs in the market.

For instance, Evotec AG and Novo Nordisk entered into a strategic alliance to able to discover and develop drug molecules to treat metabolic disorders including obesity, diabetes, and other associated disorders.

The countries covered in the anti-obesity market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

