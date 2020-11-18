Antioch University Lowers Tuition for Its Online Graduate Management Programs

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antioch University announced a close to 20% reduction in tuition costs for its online Graduate Management Programs. Beginning January 2021, tuition for new and current students in the online Master of Business Administration (MBA), MA in Nonprofit Management (MANM), and Master of Human Services Administration (MHSA) will be $550 per credit hour. The program requirements have also been reduced to 33-semester credits, making the management programs even more affordable without diminishing their quality or substance. Students can begin the programs at one of six entry points throughout the year.

"Access to affordable higher education is a social and racial justice imperative," said Dr. Terry Ratcliff, Antioch University Provost for Distance and Extended Education. "Consequently, Antioch's administration and management faculty want to remove barriers for those who may be held back in their educational pursuits by limited financial resources."

Antioch University is a nonprofit institution that has prioritized making a difference for nearly 170 years. Antioch's programs educate the whole person by cultivating personal growth, pragmatic idealism, and the achievement of professional goals.

"These are the sort of times in which Antioch has excelled because it knows how to rise to the occasion of such chaotic periods," said Dr. Mary Ann Short, Director of Online Graduate Management Programs. "It does so by pursuing, in new and fresh ways, the mission to which it has held steadfastly for more than a century and a half: equipping people to lead in the advancement of social, economic, and environmental justice."

Antioch's MBA features the mutual importance of people, planet, and profit in building and leading successful organizations and communities in the 21st century, often referred to as the triple bottom line approach. The MBA offers concentrations in Sustainable Business, Leadership and Teams, Healthcare Leadership, Nonprofit Leadership, and Self-Designed.

The MA in Nonprofit Management is designed for working professionals ready for the next step in their career. The MANM supports students in building the practical skills, professional network, and knowledge to increase their impact, advance their career, and excel at their mission.

The Master's degree in Human Services Administration prepares service-minded practitioners who seek the skills and knowledge to lead in organizations where they can help positively impact the lives of others.

Antioch University uses a narrative assessment rather than letter grades to provide a meaningful, actionable evaluation of learning. This style of evaluation prepares students for a career in professional settings where success is often measured by presentations and written communications. Faculty are active practitioners in their field. They are engaged and present throughout the class. GMATs are accepted but not required.

Antioch University Online is the nationwide and online division of Antioch University. The core values of social justice, service to the community, and lifelong learning lie at the heart of the Bachelor's degree completion programs, Master's degrees in Business Administration (MBA), Nonprofit Management, Human Services Administration, Individualized Studies, and EdD in Educational & Professional Practice. antioch.edu/auonline

Antioch University provides learner-centered education to empower students with knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, economic, and environmental justice. Inspired by the work of pioneering educator Horace Mann, Antioch University includes a Graduate School of Leadership and Change; Antioch Online; and campuses in Keene, N.H.; Los Angeles; Santa Barbara; and Seattle. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. antioch.edu

