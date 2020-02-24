Antios Therapeutics Announces Notice of Allowance for a U.S. Patent Application Covering ATI-2173

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. ("Antios"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application No. 15/536,237, titled, "Phosphoramidates for the Treatment of Hepatitis B Virus," covering the composition of matter and methods of use for ATI-2173, a novel liver-targeted, orally-administered, small molecule against hepatitis B.

"We are pleased with the USPTO's Notice of Allowance as we continue the clinical development of this promising liver-targeted, non-chain terminating, HBV polymerase inhibitor," said co-founder and CEO, Abel De La Rosa, Ph.D.

This patent stems from research carried out at Emory University by Dr. De La Rosa and others during his tenure as Chief Scientific Officer of the Emory Institute for Drug Development (EIDD) and Drug Innovation Ventures at Emory (DRIVE). Antios has an exclusive worldwide license to ATI-2173 from DRIVE.

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173 is a novel liver-targeted molecule designed to deliver the 5'-monophosphate of clevudine. This L-nucleoside's active 5'-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor. By selectively delivering the 5'-monophosphate to the liver, while retaining the unique anti-HBV activity of the active 5'- triphosphate, ATI-2173 could become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.

Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a curative combination regimen.

