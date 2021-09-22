Antios Therapeutics Announces Presentation at ICE-HBV Toronto Annual Symposium in Conjunction with the International HBV Meeting

MENDHAM, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. ("Antios") today announced that Douglas Mayers, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Antios, will be giving a presentation on ATI-2173, an investigational liver-targeting Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development as a critical component of a combination regimen to potentially provide a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (HBV) infection. The presentation will take place at the International Coalition to Eliminate HBV (ICE-HBV) Toronto Annual Symposium in conjunction with the International HBV Meeting on September 30, 2021.

Presentation Information:

Presentation: HBV Cure: The Mechanisms Behind Combination Therapies

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Topic: Round Table Discussion - The Industry Perspective on Combination Therapy. The agenda can be found here.

"We are excited to participate in the ICE-HBV Toronto Annual Symposium to discuss the future of HBV therapies. Despite decades of ongoing effort, the current standard of care is still unable to provide a functional cure for HBV infection", said Gregory Mayes, Chief Executive Officer of Antios. "Our lead product candidate, ATI-2173, is the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in development, and we believe, if approved, it has the potential to be a future cornerstone for a functionally curative regimen for nearly all people living with HBV."

Recent Phase 1b clinical trial data of ATI-2173, Antios' ASPIN, in chronic HBV-infected adult patients were presented at the EASL Digital International Liver Congress™ 2021. The compelling results of the trial demonstrated low systemic exposure of ATI-2173 consistent with preclinical evidence of selective liver targeting previously demonstrated in rat and monkey models. ATI-2173 was generally well-tolerated and led to off-treatment viral suppression in some chronic HBV patients as monotherapy.

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173 is a novel, orally administered, liver-targeted ASPIN molecule designed to deliver the 5'-monophosphate of clevudine to the liver. This L-nucleoside's active 5'-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor that distorts the active site of HBV polymerase resulting in potent HBV antiviral activity and extended off-treatment suppression of HBV DNA. ATI-2173 targets the liver, delivering high levels of the unique 5'- triphosphate while limiting systemic exposure to the parent L-nucleoside. We believe that, if approved, ATI-2173 has the potential to become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.

Antios is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a potentially curative combination regimen.

