Antios Therapeutics Initiates First-in-Human Phase I Study of ATI-2173

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. ("Antios"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases, today announced it has initiated its first-in-human Phase I clinical trial for ATI-2173, a novel liver-targeted, orally-administered, small molecule against hepatitis B. The Phase Ia study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single-ascending dose ("SAD") study in healthy volunteers to evaluate the compound's safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile.

This SAD study will be conducted in up to 35 healthy subjects randomized into 5 cohorts of 7 subjects each. A Phase Ib multiple-ascending dose ("MAD") clinical study in HBV-infected subjects is planned to commence following the completion of the SAD and MAD cohorts for the Phase Ia study.

"Dosing the first patients with ATI-2173 is a significant milestone for our company and we are very excited to initiate the first-in-human study of our liver-targeted, non-chain terminating, HBV polymerase inhibitor," said Abel De La Rosa, Ph.D., CEO of Antios.

"We are looking forward to learning more about ATI-2173 in the clinic after obtaining very encouraging preclinical antiviral activity and preclinical safety data for our lead molecule," said Douglas Mayers M.D., CMO of Antios.

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173 is a novel liver-targeted molecule designed to deliver the 5'-monophosphate of clevudine. This L-nucleoside's active 5'-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor. By selectively delivering the 5'-monophosphate to the liver, while retaining the unique anti-HBV activity of the active 5'- triphosphate, ATI-2173 could become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.

Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a curative combination regimen.

