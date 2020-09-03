Antios Therapeutics Presents at EASL Digital International Liver Congress 2020

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. ("Antios"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases, today announced a digitally available oral presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020.

The title of the abstract (SAT-422) presented is as follows:

"ATI-2173, A Novel Phosphoramidate Nucleoside Prodrug for HBV Cure Regimens"

The presentation will be available digitally to EASL's registered participants until December 31, 2020 and includes data demonstrating significant liver-targeting in animal studies and potent in-vitro anti-HBV activity of ATI-2173.

Antios is currently conducting phase I clinical studies of ATI-2173 in healthy volunteers and hepatitis B infected volunteers.

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173 is a novel liver-targeted molecule designed to deliver the 5'-monophosphate of clevudine. This L-nucleoside's active 5'-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor. By selectively delivering the 5'-monophosphate to the liver, while retaining the unique anti-HBV activity of the active 5'- triphosphate, ATI-2173 could become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.

Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a curative combination regimen.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Antios Therapeutics, Inc.