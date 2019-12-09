Antios Therapeutics to present at HEP DART 2019 Meeting

ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. ("Antios"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases, today announced the acceptance of an oral presentation at the 23rd biennial HEP DART meeting being held December 8-12, 2019 in Kauai, Hawaii.

Douglas Mayers, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Antios, will present: "ATI-2173, A Novel HBV Nucleoside Phosphoramidate for HBV Cure Regimens."

The oral presentation will take place on December 9, 2019 during Oral Abstract Session I, and will include data demonstrating potent in-vitro anti-HBV activity and significant liver-targeting of ATI-2173 in rat and monkey studies.

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173 is novel liver-targeted molecule designed to deliver the 5'-monophosphate of clevudine. This L-nucleoside's active 5'-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor. By selectively delivering the 5'-monophosphate to the liver, while retaining the unique anti-HBV activity of the active 5'- triphosphate, ATI-2173 could become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.

Antios Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a curative combination regimen.

CONTACT: pr@antiostherapeutics.com

