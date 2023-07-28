Antioxidant cosmetic products market to grow by USD 18,833.21 million from 2022 to 2027|Introduction of haircare products with value-added propositions to be a market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The antioxidant cosmetic products market is set to grow by USD 18,833.21 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period. Discover Personal Products' industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The antioxidant cosmetic products market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global antioxidant cosmetic products market is fragmented, with many well-established players. The R&D team has been developing efficient and high-performance antioxidant cosmetic products with healthier and organic ingredients such as vitamins A, C, and E, beta-carotene, selenium, and manganese for consumers. Global vendors face stiff competition from many regional vendors. Thus, the established vendors in the market are finding ways to differentiate their cosmetic products globally to gain a significant market share and a sustainable competitive advantage. The antioxidant cosmetic products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Air Liquide SA - The company offers antioxidant cosmetic products such as Sepitone.

Ashland Inc. - The company offers antioxidant cosmetic products such as phyteq raspberry.

Barentz International BV - The company offers antioxidant cosmetic products such as color cosmetics.

Key Market Segmentation

This antioxidant cosmetic products market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (skincare, haircare, and color cosmetics), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The offline segment includes retail forms such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs. Offline retail formats generate the majority of global sales as sales of personal care products are determined in part by recommendations from clinics and medical institutions. Furthermore, the growing popularity of beauty and personal care specialty stores is driving the growth of this segment. Hence, such factors boost the offline segment of the antioxidant cosmetic products market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC shows a high demand for antioxidant skin-lightening creams, anti-aging, and sunscreen skin care products. The regional growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing consumer awareness of personal hygiene and health. Furthermore, the region has seen an increase in social media campaigns and celebrity endorsements for personal care products, including antioxidant cosmetics. Additionally, ongoing promotional videos and celebrity ads on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook influence the buying behavior of consumers, especially millennials. Hence, such factors boost the growth of antioxidant cosmetic products in the region during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Air Liquide SA

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ashland Inc.

Barentz International BV

BASF SE

BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Givaudan SA

IMCD NV

Industrias Asociadas S.L.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

LOreal SA

Merck KGaA

NATURAL SOLTER SL

Provital SA

Wacker Chemie AG

Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing promotions of antioxidant cosmetic products online drive the market. The support and promotion across social media platforms drive online retail decisions. Furthermore, social media and blogs related to personal care products, especially skincare and personal care products, also drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the proliferation of smartphones and the internet around the world has influenced the popularity of weblogs, primarily among millennials. Also, social media and blogs are a great way to increase product awareness in the global market. Hence, social media and blogging strategies are expected to be major drivers of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Growing price wars among market vendors challenge the growth of the antioxidant cosmetic products market. Although some established players offer skin and hair antioxidants, the growth potential of antioxidant cosmetics has attracted new players to the market and increased competition. Also, to offset this increasing competition and attract more customers, various players are offering discounted products. Hence, the intensifying price competition among suppliers is a major global challenge for the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The cosmetic skin care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 79.37 billion. In 2017 the market size was at USD 25.8 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (face skincare products, body skincare products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The cosmetic pigments market size is expected to increase by USD 318.38 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers cosmetic pigments market segmentations by application (facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,833.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Barentz International BV, BASF SE, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, IMCD NV, Industrias Asociadas S.L., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., LOreal SA, Merck KGaA, NATURAL SOLTER SL, Provital SA, and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global antioxidant cosmetic products market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Haircare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Air Liquide SA

12.4 Ashland Inc.

12.5 Barentz International BV

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL

12.8 Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

12.9 Croda International Plc

12.10 Eastman Chemical Co.

12.11 Evonik Industries AG

12.12 IMCD NV

12.13 Industrias Asociadas S.L.

12.14 Koninklijke DSM NV

12.15 Lonza Group Ltd.

12.16 Merck KGaA

12.17 Wacker Chemie AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

