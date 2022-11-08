Antioxidant Market Size to Grow by USD 1.53 Bn, Archer Daniels Midland Co. and BASF SE Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The antioxidant market size is set to grow by USD 1.53 bn from 2022 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the antioxidant market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View our FREE Sample Report

Antioxidant Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antioxidant Market 2022-2026

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the antioxidant market include 3V Sigma USA Inc., ADEKA Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barentz International BV, BASF SE, Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co. Ltd., BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Chitec Technology Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, IMCD NV, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Oxiris Chemicals SA, SI Group Inc., Solvay SA, and Taiwan Dyestuffs & Pigments Corp. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers antioxidants for food and beverages.

The company offers antioxidants for food and beverages. BASF SE - The company offers antioxidants such as Irganox 1010, Irganox 1425 WL, and Irganox 3114.

The company offers antioxidants such as Irganox 1010, Irganox 1425 WL, and Irganox 3114. Bluestar Adisseo Co. - The company offers antioxidants such as Selisseo.

The company offers antioxidants such as Selisseo. Cargill Inc. - The company offers antioxidants such as Promote.

The company offers antioxidants such as Promote. Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - The company offers antioxidants such as Danisco, Grindox, and Guardian.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the rising adoption of new extraction techniques are likely to support the market. However, factors such as high product costs may threaten the growth of the market.

Antioxidant Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Food and Beverages: The food and beverages segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. In the food and beverage industry, antioxidants act as nutrients as well as product improvers. They stop or prevent the oxidation of food and increase the shelf life of food products. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care



Animal Feeds

Type

Vitamin C-based



Vitamin E-based



Polyphenols-based



Carotenoids-based

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand from the personal care industry. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the antioxidant market in APAC.

North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

South America

Antioxidant Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist antioxidant market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the antioxidant market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the antioxidant market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of antioxidant market vendors

Natural Antioxidants Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rising demand for clean-label products is driving the natural antioxidants market growth. Natural antioxidants work by reversing or preventing free radicals from causing oxidative stress. Antioxidants help correct signs of aging, repair skin, and brighten skin tone.

Industrial Hemp Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: High demand from the textile industry is driving the industrial hemp market's growth. Hemp fibers are increasingly used as a raw material for textile yarn production. They are also considered a substitute for cotton and synthetic fibers.

Antioxidant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3V Sigma USA Inc., ADEKA Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barentz International BV, BASF SE, Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co. Ltd., BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Chitec Technology Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, IMCD NV, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Oxiris Chemicals SA, SI Group Inc., Solvay SA, and Taiwan Dyestuffs & Pigments Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Animal feeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Animal feeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Animal feeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Animal feeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Animal feeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Vitamin C-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Vitamin C-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Vitamin C-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Vitamin C-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Vitamin C-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Vitamin E-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Vitamin E-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Vitamin E-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Vitamin E-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Vitamin E-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Polyphenols-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Polyphenols-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Polyphenols-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Polyphenols-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Polyphenols-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Carotenoids-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Carotenoids-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Carotenoids-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Carotenoids-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Carotenoids-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 119: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

11.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.5 BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL

Exhibit 128: BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL - Overview



Exhibit 129: BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL - Key offerings

11.6 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Exhibit 131: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Key offerings

11.7 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 134: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 138: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 142: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11.10 Kalsec Inc.

Exhibit 146: Kalsec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Kalsec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Kalsec Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Kemin Industries Inc.

Exhibit 149: Kemin Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Kemin Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 153: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 154: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 156: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

