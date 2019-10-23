Antique, Classic, Sports Car and RV Lovers Rejoice at New Cup Holder Design

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know older vehicles and RVs are cup holder challenged, frequently requiring the "lap knee squeeze" to hold a refreshing drink. Then, bam! Hit a bump or curve and that refreshing drink is in your lap or on the floor. NO MORE, Cupsy sturdily holds two drinks and personal items in either the front or back seat. Simply place the removable legs into either a horizontal or vertical position, and then insert between the front seat and center console, or between the rear seatback and bench seat.

Cupsy car drink holder works great in antique, classic, RV and sports cars Rear seat passengers love the Cupsy car cup holder convenience

Until the Cupsy there has been nothing sturdy and innovative enough to stop the car spill hassles. But it does more than sturdily hold drinks in your car or RV, the Cupsy middle console conveniently holds the garage remote and other personal items (phone, wallet, keys, etc.) so you don't have to waste time, looking for them under the seat.

But wait! Bring the Cupsy inside and it gets even better. The Cupsy legs also detach and reposition to be used in multiple ways inside the house: Grandma uses the Cupsy to hold coffee in bed, Dad drinks a beverage while watching the big game on the couch, Mom reads with tea on the couch and a votive candle, the kids play video games with a secure place to keep their milk glasses, and baby's sippy cup and snacks are kept from spilling.

Now, move outside and stick the Cupsy in the turf/sand, or place it back in your car, truck or RV – all the while preventing even more spills and lost cellphone mayhem from happening around you, creating a truly chillaxed lifestyle.

About Cupsy Me LLC

Cupsy Me LLC (www.cupsyme.com ), designs, develops and distributes innovative lifestyle products from their home base in Ft. Collins CO. Their product lineup includes a series of small beverage organizers and related supporting products. Cupsy Me is forward focused on establishing a legacy of innovation and leadership in developing advanced, innovative and useful lifestyle products that satisfy the needs of families everywhere. This focus is complemented by an emphasis upon technical excellence, quality products, and uncompromised integrity. Channel distribution includes Amazon, Tractor Supply, Overstock, Wayfair and Houzz.

