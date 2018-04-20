Antique Pewabic Pottery Exhibit at Knightsbridge Antique Mall

Pewabic Pottery has been operating in Detroit since 1903 when Mary Chase Perry and Horace Caulkins started it in the height of the Arts and Crafts movement in America. The present location at 10125 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit was opened in 1907 and is still producing luster pottery today. The building was designated a national historic landmark in 1991.

Knightsbridge Antique Mall was opened in 1995 by Bruce and Linda McKenzie. This is their 23rd year at 42305 W. 7 Mile Rd. Northville Twp. MI 48167. The mall has 26,000 sq. ft. of antiques and has been rated the Best in Detroit (Hour Magazine, WDIV Channel 4) Best in the Midwest (Midwest Living) and Best in the Country (Country Homes Magazine). Additionally, the mall donates space to sell items for local and national charities, including but not limited to, the National Cancer Society, The Red Cross, American Veterans and (11) eleven other charities.

