Antiques.HiBid.com Is HiBid's Dedicated Portal for Vintage Clothing, Handmade Tools and Other Antique Collectibles

The HiBid.com global auction platform makes it easy for sellers and buyers to list and bid on items in hundreds of auctions held every week. Already this year, HiBid.com has surpassed $1 billion in overall gross merchandise volume.

The Antiques.HiBid.com portal offers collectors a targeted destination to browse all current auctions, search for specific antiques, and participate in online and webcast auctions featuring antiques. Assets for sale include antique dinnerware, vintage furniture, musical instruments, and tools, as well as carpets and rugs, clocks, rare globes and maps, quilts, tapestries, vintage clothing, and much more.

Some notable recent auction lots include Alpine Village houses and shops, a hand-cranked Megger tester, a Gleason & Bailey lantern, mahogany Jackson Press cupboards, original artist-signed paintings, vintage scales, and a working antique German accordion.

Ready To Buy?

To locate an auction near you, visit Antiques.HiBid.com and click the auction map. Selecting an auction site marker provides you with general information about the auction and a link to view all of the available lots for sale. When you're ready to bid, select an auction and click Register To Bid to get started.

Ready To Sell?

To get started selling on HiBid.com or any of its niche portal sites, click here or contact us directly.

Stay Informed

If you are interested in receiving updates from HiBid, click here to let us know, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact HiBid & Auction Flex

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex