Antiquities Warehouse Enters a New Chapter, Preserving a Phoenix Legacy While Looking Ahead

PHOENIX, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antiquities Warehouse, a long-standing Phoenix destination for imported European antiques and global curiosities, is entering a new chapter following its acquisition by Austin King, founder of the custom home building and interior design studio Rafterhouse.

A glimpse of some of the imported European antiques in our shop. A peek into the new warehouse.

The purchase, completed earlier this year, marks a thoughtful transition for the business after 14 years under founder Louise McDermott, who built Antiquities Warehouse into a respected resource for designers, collectors, and homeowners seeking distinctive, historically rich pieces from around the world. With McDermott now stepping into retirement, King is focused on honoring the legacy she created while positioning the business for its next era.

"Antiquities Warehouse has always been about more than inventory—it's about story, provenance, and soul," said King. "My goal isn't to reinvent what Louise built, but to be a careful steward of it. This is a Phoenix institution, and it deserves to be preserved and thoughtfully grown."

Continuity will remain a cornerstone of the business. Robert Pargmann, who has served as the store's general manager for nearly 12 years, will continue in his role and oversee all day-to-day operations. Pargmann will remain the face of Antiquities Warehouse, working closely with King to guide the store through its transition and future relaunch.

"Our customers trust Antiquities Warehouse because of the relationships we've built over many years," said Pargmann. "That trust isn't changing. We'll continue to offer the same level of expertise, authenticity, and care that clients have always relied on—just with an exciting new chapter ahead."

Antiquities Warehouse will continue to specialize in high-quality imported European antiques, architectural elements, and curated curiosities sourced from around the world. While the business is currently operating online-only at www.antiquitieswarehouse.com, the company has secured a new physical warehouse location at 402 S. 1st St., Phoenix, AZ 85004, as it transitions from its longtime space.

The new Downtown Phoenix location will introduce a thoughtfully reimagined retail experience—one that allows customers to engage with pieces in a more immersive and intentional way, while maintaining the authenticity and character that have long defined Antiquities Warehouse. The space is being designed to better serve both the trade and the public, creating an environment that feels curated, approachable, and deeply rooted in history.

The new warehouse space will serve as the foundation for a full relaunch, with a grand reopening scheduled for May 15th and 16th, 2026, offering an expanded and refined experience for both the trade and the public.

"This next phase is an exciting one," King added. "We've found the right space, and now we're focused on bringing the next chapter of Antiquities Warehouse to life."

For updates on inventory, the upcoming relocation, and relaunch announcements, follow @antiquitieswarehouse on Instagram.

About Antiquities Warehouse

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Antiquities Warehouse is a destination for imported European antiques, architectural elements, and globally sourced curiosities. Known for its emphasis on authenticity, craftsmanship, and provenance, the warehouse has served designers, collectors, and homeowners for over a decade, offering one-of-a-kind pieces that bring history and character into contemporary spaces.

Media Contact:

Austin King

602-330-6215

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SOURCE Antiquities Warehouse