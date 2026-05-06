Antiscalants Market worth $6.56 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Antiscalants Market by Type, Application (Power & Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Municipal Water Treatment & Desalination, Food & Beverage, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Pulp & Paper), Process Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The antiscalants market is projected to grow from USD 5.02 billion in 2026 to USD 6.56 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

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Antiscalants Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 5.02 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.56 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.4%

Antiscalants Market Trends & Insights:

The antiscalants market is witnessing continuous expansion because industrial sectors in power generation and oil and gas and chemical production and municipal water treatment require better water management solutions. The demand for high-performance antiscalants is increasing because industries are adopting desalination and reverse osmosis systems while their operations continue to grow. Industries are focusing on operational efficiency improvements and maintenance cost reductions which results in higher scale inhibitor usage. The market expansion receives support from ongoing water infrastructure investments and chemical manufacturers who work together with end users. The development of next generation antiscalant products relies on the creation of eco-friendly biodegradable formulas and the need to meet strict environmental regulations.

North America dominated the medical adhesives market, with a 32.06% share in terms of value in 2025.

Phosphonates dominate the market, by type, with a share of 35.12%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Based on process type, threshhold inhibitor is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The oil & gas segment holds the highest market share of 22.87%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Companies such as Dow, BASF SE, Ecolab were identified as some of the star players in the market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Dubichem, Biolab Arabia among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The antiscalants market shows consistent expansion across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, as various industries require effective water treatment systems. Antiscalants, including phosphonates and carboxylates, and polymer-based formulas help prevent scale buildup in reverse osmosis systems, cooling towers, boilers, and desalination plants. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing its fastest growth as China, India, and Southeast Asia expand their industrial bases, while facing increasing water shortages and developing desalination and wastewater treatment facilities. North America and Europe exhibit strong market demand because their industrial sectors rely on advanced water treatment systems, and government bodies enforce environmental protection laws. The Middle East & Africa region expands due to its multiple large-scale desalination initiatives, while South America grows slowly due to industrial development and improved water management systems. The market will experience global growth because companies develop new sustainable products and organizations prioritize water preservation.

"Sulfonates are the fastest-growing type segment, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Sulfonates are projected to be the fastest-growing type segment in the antiscalants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period, as their performance exceeds that of other types under difficult water conditions. The compounds maintain their stability at temperatures above 100 degrees Celsius, salinities above 50%, and pH levels beyond 11, making them suitable for demanding applications such as oil and gas production, desalination, and industrial water treatment. The system demonstrates better scale-inhibition performance due to its strong dispersing capacity and ability to withstand precipitation in complex water-chemical environments. Industries now prefer sulfonates because they provide dependable treatment systems that extend equipment functionality and decrease repair expenses. The growing use of desalination facilities and increased industrial activity in areas with water shortages drive the implementation of desalination facilities. The performance benefits of sulfonates, together with their increasing use across various fields, are driving rapid market expansion in the antiscalants industry.

"Threshold inhibitor will register the highest CAGR, by process type, during the forecast period."

The antiscalants market during the forecast period will see threshold inhibitors achieve the highest compound annual growth rate because these inhibitors deliver better operational performance at lower costs. The inhibitors are highly effective across diverse industrial water systems because they disrupt the initial scale-formation process, leading to crystal nucleation at extremely low concentrations. Their performance capabilities enable them to function in applications such as reverse osmosis, cooling towers, and boilers because they can handle varying temperature, pressure, and water-chemical composition conditions. The industrial sector now uses threshold inhibition methods to improve system efficiency, reduce chemical use, and lower maintenance costs. The growing demand for environmentally friendly water treatment methods that save energy, together with the rising need for desalination and wastewater reuse facilities, is driving their increased implementation. The operational advantages that comprise their essential value proposition will drive solid market expansion in this product category.

"Power & construction is the fastest-growing application, in terms of value."

The antiscalants market is the fastest-growing application segment, with power and construction as the main application, serving power facilities that grow to meet increasing worldwide energy consumption. Antiscalants serve multiple functions in power equipment by preventing scale buildup, enabling effective heat transfer, and reducing maintenance requirements. Rapid urbanization, together with extensive construction work, creates a demand for water management systems that depend on antiscalants to maintain proper equipment function and extend their operational lifespan. The emerging economies experience increased demand because of their rising investments in both thermal and renewable power plants together with their growing industrial infrastructure. The selected segment sees increased advanced antiscalant solution adoption because companies pursue improved operational efficiency while decreasing costs and meeting environmental regulations.

"North America is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, in terms of value."

The antiscalants market will see North America become its leading market region because the area operates established industrial facilities and uses advanced water treatment systems. The region has a strong presence of key end-use industries such as oil & gas power generation chemicals and municipal water treatment facilities which need efficient scale control solutions. The rising investments dedicated to wastewater treatment and desalination and water reuse initiatives drive the need for high-performance antiscalants. The existing environmental regulations which control water discharge and establish quality standards drive organizations to implement advanced sustainable treatment chemicals. The combination of major market players and ongoing technological progress and high public knowledge about effective water management solutions enables the region to maintain its market dominance. North America remains the leading market for antiscalants because the region holds the highest market value.

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Key Players

The key players in the market include Dow (US), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab (US), Solenis (US), Kemira (Finland), Clariant (Switzerland), Syensqo (Belgium), Kurita Water Industries Ltd (Japan), Veolia Group (France), and Italmatch Chemicals SPA (Italy).

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