Antiscalants Scale Inhibitors Market to Record 3.84% CAGR | Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)

Nov 22, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The antiscalants scale inhibitors market size is expected to increase by USD 202.30 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.84%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
The report identifies rising demand for antiscalants from the energy and water treatment industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The antiscalants scale inhibitors market analysis includes Type Segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the development of highly nanostructured, biodegradables and efficient antiscalants as one of the key trends of the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Antiscalants Scale Inhibitors Market: Geographical Landscape
APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions. Therefore, the antiscalants scale inhibitors market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for antiscalants scale inhibitors in APAC.
The antiscalants scale inhibitors market covers the following areas:
Antiscalants Scale Inhibitors Market Sizing
Antiscalants Scale Inhibitors Market Forecast
Antiscalants Scale Inhibitors Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Lenntech BV
- Solvay SA
- SUEZ SA
|
Antiscalants Scale Inhibitors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.84%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 202.30 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.78
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Russian Federation, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Lenntech BV, Solvay SA, and SUEZ SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Phosphonates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Carboxylate/acrylate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sulfonates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Lenntech BV
- Solvay SA
- SUEZ SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
