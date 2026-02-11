WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will hold a briefing on Thursday, February 19, 2026 as part of its investigation titled, "Antisemitism on America's College and University Campuses: Current Conditions and the Federal Response." The briefing will be followed by a Public Comment Session scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026. The bipartisan investigation, led by Commissioners Peter Kirsanow (R) and Mondaire Jones (D) , will examine how institutions of higher education and the federal government responded to allegations of antisemitism on U.S. college and university campuses in violation of federal civil rights protections. This study will primarily examine four subjects:

How the Office for Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Education has responded to allegations of antisemitic incidents on college and university campuses since October 7, 2023. How the U.S. Department of Justice has responded to allegations of antisemitic incidents on college and university campuses since October 7, 2023. How the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has responded to allegations of antisemitic incidents on college and university campuses since October 7, 2023. How a sample of colleges and universities has responded to allegations of antisemitic incidents on their campuses since October 7, 2023.

"Every student deserves the freedom to learn, speak, and participate fully in campus life without fear of harassment or intimidation. Upholding free speech does not mean tolerating discrimination, and protecting civil rights does not require silencing lawful expression. The Commission is committed to examining how institutions can meet both obligations to ensure that no one's rights are compromised in the process." – Chair Rochelle M. Garza

"In the Commission's longstanding tradition of examining the implementation of our nation's civil rights laws, I am proud to be co-leading a bipartisan, focused inquiry into the response by the federal government and institutions of higher education to antisemitism on America's college and university campuses. Following the events of October 7, 2023, the scourge of antisemitism in America reached a fever pitch. This was obvious in higher education. It is the Commission's solemn obligation to study how the federal government, and institutions of higher education, have responded to protect Jewish students. I urge the Trump administration, colleges and universities, and the public to engage with our important work." – Commissioner Mondaire Jones

"Since October 7, 2023, there's been a serious spike in reported instances of antisemitism. The Commission will be examining, among other things, the causes of antisemitism, its prevalence and effects, and strategies to combat and extinguish it." – Commissioner Peter Kirsanow

At this public briefing, the Commission will hear from subject matter experts such as current and former federal officials, impacted students and university officials, advocacy organizations, and legal and policy experts.

The Commission will also accept written materials from the public for consideration as it prepares its report. Written materials may be submitted to [email protected] no later than March 20, 2026.

DATE:

Thursday, February 19, 2026, 10 am – 4:45 pm ET*

LOCATION:

U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

1331 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 1150

Washington, DC 20425 (National Place Building F Street Entrance)

AGENDA:

Introductory Remarks: 10:00 – 10:15 am

Panel 1: Antisemitism, Free Speech, and Civil Rights Law in Higher Education

10:15 – 11:25 am

Eugene Volokh, Thomas M. Siebel Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution (Stanford) & Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus (and Distinguished Research Professor) at UCLA School of Law

Mark Goldfeder, CEO, National Jewish Advocacy Center & Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Touro Law School

Benjamin Eidelson, Professor of Law, Harvard University

Carly Gammill, Director of Legal Policy & Litigation, StandWithUs Saidoff Law

Michael C. Dorf, Robert S. Stevens Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Genevieve Lakier, Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School

Break: 11:25 – 11:35 am

Panel 2: Policy in Practice: Implementing Title VI to Address Campus Antisemitism

11:35 – 12:45 pm

Craig Trainor, Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Department of Housing and Urban Development; Former Acting Assistant Secretary, Office of Civil Rights, Department of Education

Mathew Nosanchuk, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary, Department of Education

Beth Gellman-Beer, Partner, Evergreen Education Solutions & Former Regional Director, Philadelphia Office, Office for Civil Rights, Department of Education

Linda Mangel, Former Enforcement Director, Office for Civil Rights, Department of Education

Gregory Dolin, Senior Counsel, Civil Rights Division, Department of Justice

Alyssa Lareau, Senior Counsel, Wardenski P.C. & Former Federal Coordination and Compliance, Department of Justice

Lunch: 12:45 – 2:15 pm

Panel 3: Campus Life and Antisemitism: Student and Institutional Perspectives

2:15 – 3:25 pm

Tova Kaplan, Student, Harvard University

Seth Oranburg, Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

Sarah Silverman, Student, Harvard University

Adira Fogelman, Student, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Ellie Sweet, Student, American University

Break: 3:25 pm – 3:35 pm

Panel 4: Building Inclusive and Secure Campuses: Policy, Advocacy, and Practice

3:35 pm – 4:45 pm

Amy Spitalnick, CEO, Jewish Council for Public Affairs

Kenneth Marcus, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Louis D. Brandeis Center

Kevin Rachlin, Vice President for Government Relations and Washington Director, The Nexus Project

Yasmeen Ohebsion, Founder and CEO, Our Campus United

Erin Beiner, J Street U Director, J Street

Witold J. Walczak, Legal Director, ACLU of Pennsylvania

Closing Remarks: 4:45 – 4:55 pm

The briefing will also be live streamed on the Commission's YouTube page.

*Schedule subject to change

