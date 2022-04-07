Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market is Segmented by Type (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorine Compounds, Enzyme , Alcohols & Aldehyde Products), by Application (Medical Treatment, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage).

Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant market size is about 46 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Major factors driving the growth of the Antiseptic and Disinfectant market:

Factors such as the recent Covid-19 outbreak, the growing need to reduce HAI cases, the rising number of surgeries worldwide, the increasing percentage of hospitals and advanced healthcare facilities worldwide, and the rising trend of the health club and fitness centers are expected to propel the antiseptic and disinfectant market forward.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ANTISEPTIC AND DISINFECTANT MARKET:

COVID-19 outbreak is expected to drive the global antiseptics and disinfectants market during the forecast period. Sanitizing frequently is thought to be an effective way to stop the disease from spreading. The increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19 is driving up market demand. Sanitizing isolation wards and other areas where disinfectants are used is critical. Germ-borne illness can be reduced by frequently washing hands with antiseptic liquids. Manufacturers are putting in a lot of effort to supply the market with the required number of products. Furthermore, with the spread of COVID-19, the number of hospitals and clinics is growing, which is positively impacting the market growth.

The need to combat HAI (Hospital Acquired Infections) is expected to fuel the market for antiseptics and disinfectants. Because medical devices and endoscopes come into close contact with the skin and body, proper reprocessing is essential to prevent infection from spreading from one patient to the next. Approaches are required in hospitals to maintain adequate hygiene and sanitation, reducing the risk of HAIs. Throughout the forecast period, this trend is expected to fuel antiseptics and disinfectants market growth.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of surgeries performed globally is expected to drive antiseptics and disinfectants market growth over the forecast period.

The government is implementing a variety of policies and regulations to reduce the number of infections caused by HAIs and to raise awareness about personal and household hygiene, which is helping the antiseptic and disinfectant markets grow.

Chemicals are commonly used to sanitize and disinfect product contact surfaces in the food industry. These chemicals are a necessary and mandatory step in ensuring that the foods produced and consumed are free of microorganisms that can cause foodborne illnesses as possible. These factors are expected to further drive the growth of the Antiseptic and disinfectant market. Furthermore, industrial food production is governed by relatively strict legal regulations to protect consumers from poor hygiene and food poisoning, as well as manufacturers from damage claims and shutdowns. In the food and catering industry, hygiene regulations are just one of many requirements that manufacturers must meet.

ANTISEPTIC AND DISINFECTANT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Key Companies

3M

Reckitt Benckiser

STERIS plc

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Bio-Cide International Inc.

Cardinal Health

Novartis AG

BD

Johnson & Johnson

Company

ABC Compounding

Advanced Sterilization Products

American Biotech Labs

Angelini Pharma InC.

Nufarm Limited

Carefusion Corp

Nanjing Golden Chemical

Guangzhou Guyi Chemical, Science &Technology.

