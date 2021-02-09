Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market Size Worth $105.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antiseptics and disinfectants market size is expected to reach USD 105.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing use of endoscope reprocessors and surgical units, and rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections are the key driving factors for the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the quaternary ammonium compounds segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to rising incidence of healthcare-associated infections and increasing number of hospitals across the globe

The enzymatic cleaners segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals in developing countries

The hospital segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing number of hospitals in developing countries is expected to propel segment growth

The B2B held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the rising end users opting for this sales channel across the globe

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular, neurology, and urology disorders

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Sales Channel (FMCG, B2B), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antiseptics-and-disinfectants-market

Increasing cases of HAIs due to lack of sanitation and precaution is a key factor anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. According to the CDC report in 2018, around 1.7 million cases of HAIs and around 99,000 associated deaths are reported each year in American hospitals. As per the report published by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in 2018, prevalence of HAIs in European countries was around 7.1%. It also reported that around 4,131,000 patients suffer from HAIs in Europe each year.

Such cases are expected to increase the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants. Application of disinfectant solutions in hospitals and clinics generally protects against contamination and lowers risk of acquiring HAIs. They can also be used to eliminate bacteria and microbes before they can enter a patient's body. Such solutions are required in hospitals to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation, thereby lowering the risk of HAIs, which is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global antiseptics and disinfectants market on the basis of type, product, end use, sales channel, and region:

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds



Chlorine Compounds



Alcohols & Aldehyde Products



Enzyme



Others

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Enzymatic Cleaners



Medical Device Disinfectants



Surface Disinfectants

Antiseptics & Disinfectants End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

B2B



FMCG

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market

3M



Reckitt Benckiser



STERIS plc



Kimberly-Clark Corporation



Bio-Cide International



Cardinal Health



BD



Johnson & Johnson

