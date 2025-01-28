Antithesis Announces Its BugBash Conference

The Inaugural Reliability Event for the Software Industry Comes to Washington, D.C. this April

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antithesis , the autonomous software testing company, announces BugBash , the first industry conference about software reliability, which will take place in Washington, D.C., from April 3-4, 2025.

BugBash Logo

While other conferences focus on specific aspects of software reliability, BugBash will take a holistic view of the topic, convening a diverse group of industry leaders across multiple disciplines and sectors. Speakers will cover multiple aspects of building software that stands the test of time, including Testing, Formal Methods, Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, and Infrastructure. The event is designed to inspire action from software engineers and engineering leaders in all fields.

Along with a lineup of lightning talks and panelists from companies like MongoDB, Ava Labs, and PingCAP, the conference will feature presentations by:

Mike Curtiss , Senior Staff Software Engineer at Waymo

, Senior Staff Software Engineer at Waymo Ankush Desai , Principal Applied Scientist at AWS

, Principal Applied Scientist at AWS Ben Eggers , Member of the Technical Staff at OpenAI

, Member of the Technical Staff at OpenAI Rahul Harpalani , Product Lead at Stripe

, Product Lead at Stripe Mitchell Hashimoto , Founder of HashiCorp

, Founder of HashiCorp Zac Hatfield-Dodds , Member of Technical Staff at Anthropic

, Member of Technical Staff at Anthropic Kyle Kingsbury , Principal at Jepsen

, Principal at Jepsen Stephanie Wang , Founding Engineer at MotherDuck

, Founding Engineer at MotherDuck Will Wilson , Co-Founder and CEO at Antithesis

, Co-Founder and CEO at Antithesis Ryan Worl , Director of Engineering at Confluent

"Software reliability is a hidden foundation of everyday life," said Will Wilson, co-founder & CEO of Antithesis. "We're organizing BugBash to highlight this vital aspect of software development and to give folks in this field an opportunity to learn from each other. And honestly, we're also doing it because it's been a really exciting first year here at Antithesis."

Since it emerged from stealth in February 2024, Antithesis' autonomous testing platform has been embraced by a diverse user base. Companies like MongoDB, Palantir, Confluent/WarpStream, Ethereum, and Mysten Labs rely on the Antithesis platform to ensure software reliability and drive developer productivity.

"When software breaks, the world stops: hospitals can't check in patients, flights are grounded, and people lose contact with their loved ones," said Ben Eggers, Member of the Technical Staff at OpenAI, and BugBash speaker. "Software is as critical as physical infrastructure—it must be reliable and function correctly. Antithesis stands out as one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the space so it's only natural that they're bringing together hands-on professionals at BugBash to move the state-of-the-art forward. I'm excited to be part of this effort to make our digital world more dependable."

BugBash registration is now open at https://bugbash.antithesis.com/ .

About Antithesis

Antithesis is a first-of-its-kind continuous reliability platform that autonomously searches for bugs in software and can perfectly reproduce any bug it encounters in a separate, fully deterministic simulated environment so that it can perform multiple tests without impacting production systems. The company, which is based in Northern Virginia, was founded in 2018 and launched out of stealth in 2024. For more information, visit https://antithesis.com/ .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Antithesis