Antithrombotic Drugs Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antithrombotic Drugs Market By Drug Type , By Route of Administration, By Application, By End User, and Geography - Trend, Analysis, and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antithrombotic drugs market is set to experience substantial growth, with a predicted size of USD 105.33 billion by 2032

This expansion is driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, making it a significant concern for the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, an aging population, and sedentary lifestyles are key drivers propelling the growth of the worldwide antiplatelet medicines market.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in both developed and developing economies. For instance, data from the American Heart Association indicates that atrial fibrillation affected at least 3 to 6 million individuals in the United States in June 2018, with expectations of this number rising to 6 to 16 million by 2050.

Additionally, heart transplants are being carried out at significant rates, with states like California, Texas, Florida, and New York leading in the number of procedures. These factors contribute to the growing demand for antithrombotic and anticoagulant medications, as they become increasingly crucial in the management of cardiovascular illnesses and other thrombotic conditions.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the market, with research focused on evaluating the efficacy of antithrombotic medications in COVID-19 patients, and exploring parenteral administration techniques for critically ill patients.

With a favorable outlook and increasing demand, the antithrombotic drugs market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.



Antithrombotic Drugs Market Report Highlights

Antiplatelet drugs are expected to dominate the market due to increasing use for clotting as arterial clots comprised primarily of platelets, antiplatelet medications are most effective.

Activities by key players in the market for the development of antiplatelet drugs are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Anticoagulant, Thrombolytic, and oral drugs is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Anticoagulants work by interfering with several blood coagulation pathways, making them closely connected to antiplatelet medications and thrombolytic therapies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising number geriatric population

Restraints and Challenges

Side effects linked with antithrombotic drugs

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Antithrombotic Drugs Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc

Eli Lilly and Company

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

Aspen Bayer AG

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson. AstraZeneca

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Portola Pharmaceutical Inc.

Yuyu Pharma Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp

Novartis

Acetlion Pharmaceuticals

Generium Holdings

Scope of the Report

Antithrombotic Drugs market, By Drug Type (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Antiplatelet Drug

Anticoagulant Drug

Thrombolytic Drug

Antithrombotic Drugs market, By Route of Administration (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Oral

Parenteral

Antithrombotic Drugs market, By Application (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Pulmonary Embolism

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Atrial Fibrillation

Others

Antithrombotic Drugs market, By End User (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Emergency Service Centres

Others

Antithrombotic Drugs market, Geography (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

