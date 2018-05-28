Antiulcerant Drugs: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the antiulcerant drugs market by type, including proton pump inhibitors, H2 receptor antagonists, gastric mucosal protective drugs, antibiotics, antacids and prostaglandin agonists.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402939



Report Includes:

- 97 data tables

- Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, USA and Brazil

- Insight into technological advances, such as big data, 3D printing and IoT in the growth of the antiulcerants drugs market

- Coverage of definition, types, causes, and treatment options for ulcers

- Description of the modes of action of various antiulcer drugs

- Comprehensive profiles of major players in the market, including AstraZeneca, Allergan, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Eisai, and Takeda Pharmaceutical



Summary

The global antiulcerant drugs market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for antiulcerant drugs market in emerging countries. Rising disposable income in developed countries, growing awareness of the disease, busy lifestyles, technological advances such as big data, 3D printing and IoT is aiding the antiulcerant drugs market growth.



The market for antiulcerant drugs reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected togrow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2020.The market for antiulcerant drugs is fragmented with a large number of players.



Major players in the market are AstraZeneca PLC, Allergan plc, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd ,Takeda Pharmaceutical Company others. Proton Pump Inhibitors accounted for the largest share of the market for antiulcerant drugs market in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is projected to come from H2 Receptor Antagonists segment which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors

includedageing population, sedentary lifestyles and increasing awareness on ulcer disease.



North America is the largest market for antiulcerant drugs market, accounting for REDACTED% of the globalmarket.It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe.



Going forward, Africa is expected to witnessthe fastest growth in the antiulcerant drugs market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed byNorth America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.



The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the antiulcerant drugs market.India and china are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%, respectively.



The market is challenged by restraints such as unfavorable laws for drug patents and rising trade protectionism.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402939



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antiulcerant-drugs-global-markets-to-2022-300655407.html