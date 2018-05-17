Antiviral Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size & Forecasts to 2024

LONDON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global antiviral drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5112180



The report predicts the global antiviral drugs market to grow with a cagr between 4.1 % from 2017 to 2024. The global antiviral drugs market was worth USD 43.01 billion tons in 2016.the study on antiviral drugs market covers the analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And Rest Of The World. Among the geographies North America dominated the world market and Asia Pacific anticipated growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



The report on global antiviral drugs market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the global antiviral drugs market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the global antiviral drugs market. Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global antiviral drugs market over the period of 2015 – 2023. Further, IGR-growth matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Research methodology



• Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



• Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources. The secondary sources of the data typically include

• Company reports and publications

• Government/institutional publications

• Trade and associations' journals

• Databases such as WTO, OECD, and Worldbank, among others.

• Websites and publications by research agencies



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increase in incidences of epidemic viral infection.

• Strong research and development activities in order to develop advance drugs.

• Combination therapies in order to treat infection.

2) Restraints

• High cost of research and development in order to develop new drugs along with high risk of failure and stringent government regulations.

3) Opportunities

• Increasing incidences of epidemics in viral infection expected to provide massive growth opportunities.



Segments Covered

1) Global Antiviral Drugs Market

a. By Drug Type

• Generic

• Branded



b. By Therapeutics

• HIV/AIDS Therapeutics

• Hepatitis (B & C) Therapeutics

• Herpes Therapeutics

• Influenza Therapeutics

• Others (Pneumonia)



c. By Medicated End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory surgical Centres



2) Global Antiviral Drugs Market by Region

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Row



Companies Profiled:

• Roche Holding AG

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Bristol-Myers-Squibb

• Abbott Healthcare

• Med Immune/AstraZeneca

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co

• Gilead Sciences

• Cipla

• Dr Reddy



Reasons to buy this report

1) Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of antiviral drugs.

2) Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments in Antiviral Drugs market, and forecast of market size up to 2023.

a. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in antiviral drugs market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

3) Infinium Global Research - Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5112180



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antiviral-drugs-market-global-industry-analysis-trends-market-size--forecasts-to-2024-300650466.html