Antiviral Treatments: Special Discount to Pharmacies and Health Stores Announced by Lilac Corp

Novirin -Antivirus Natural Treatment Gene-Eden-VIR - Antivirus Natural Treatment

Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin were tested in clinical trials, and were found to be effective against several viruses. The tests also showed that Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are better than the standard antiviral drugs currently prescribed by doctors. The clinical trials were carried out according to FDA guidelines. The results were published in several peer reviewed medical journals, see for instance references [2] - [6].

Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are prescribed by doctors, and are indexed on Pubmed, which is the most selective and prestigious database of medical information in the world. Pubmed is managed by the US National Institute of Health (NIH).

Lilac Corp seeks to expand the availability of the two antiviral treatments to the general public, and therefore seeks to add new channels of distribution. Currently the two treatments are available online through the Lilac Corp website at lilaccorp.com. The treatments are also available in a selective number of pharmacies and clinics. We invite other pharmacies, retailers, naturalist stores, clinics, and retailers interested in carrying the treatments to contact Lilac Corp.

Lilac Corp's mission is to develop natural treatments against targets identified in the ground breaking model of human disease first described in the book: "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease", ISBN 0-9740463-0-2.

