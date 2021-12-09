Antivirus market in India to grow by USD 87.58 mn | Evolving Opportunities with AO Kaspersky Lab and BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the Antivirus Market in India- Download a FREE sample report in MINUTES

The antivirus market in India is driven by the increase in the use of mobile devices. However, the factors such as complex infrastructure may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This antivirus market analysis report of India also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Some of the key Antivirus in India Players:

The antivirus software market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AO Kaspersky Lab

BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd.

ESET Spol Sro

F-Secure Corp.

McAfee Corp.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

Webroot Inc.

To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Antivirus Market In India Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Laptop - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Desktop - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Mobile/tablet - size and forecast 2021-2026

Antivirus Market In India End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Enterprise - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Individual - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Government - size and forecast 2021-2026

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the antivirus software market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment.

Antivirus Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 87.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd., ESET Spol Sro, F-Secure Corp., McAfee Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and Webroot Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

