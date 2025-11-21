ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antlara Dental has introduced a new AI assistant designed to help inform patients before their dental treatments. The assistant offers general information on treatment procedures, planning steps, pricing, and overall treatment processes. Users can engage in a natural and friendly conversation with the assistant to learn more about the areas they are curious about, including popular treatment options such as all on four Antalya solutions.

Antlara Dental Introduces an AI assistant designed to help inform patients before their dental treatments

Additionally, patients can ask questions regarding intraoral images and seek clarification on a range of oral health matters. Although the AI assistant's information can never be used to diagnose or evaluate a disease, patients are happy to receive a preliminary evaluation.

Spending hours upon hours poring over various search engine results pages is a thing of the past. Patients can ask the AI assistant anything they want about dental tourism to Turkey. Patients can also find comprehensive details regarding Antlara Dental's applications and services through the assistant.

The goal of creating this assistant is to make it easier for patients to communicate with Antlara Dental. It helps users learn the fundamentals of dental health, but it cannot be used for diagnostic or clinical purposes. Users are advised to contact the clinic directly for more personal matters, such as information about pricing, treatment options for individual cases, or appointment requests. You can easily find the AI assistant on both the Apple and Android stores by searching for 'Antlara'.

Among the first dental tourism clinics in Turkey, Antlara Dental has been serving patients with a wide range of needs since 2005, from routine cleanings to more complex surgical procedures. Every year, thousands of European patients benefit from Antlara Dental's team of dentists, each with more than 20 years of clinical experience. Despite its competitive prices, the clinic combines top-quality materials with modern technology, and it manages every stage of the patient journey—from transportation to accommodation—for a seamless, stress-free experience.

For more information, please contact

Antlara Dental

Zumrutova, Sinanoğlu Cd. No. 53A

Muratpasa/Antalya, Turkey.

Phone: +44 7770 537 469

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829099/Antlara_Dental.jpg

SOURCE Antlara Dental