Antlara Dental introduces its in-house laboratory

ANTALYA, Turkey, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antlara Dental has launched an advanced in-house laboratory service. This new service helps make and fit dental restorations more smoothly. It brings together modern digital design and production with expert hand finishing, all inside the clinic. Its goal is to give patients needing dental work a fast and exact experience.

The benefits of this in-house lab are clear, especially for people coming from other countries for dental care. Patients can get a smoother and safer treatment, with features like:

Antlara Dental’s in-house laboratory.

Faster Treatment: Being able to make changes the same day means less waiting, making the whole treatment faster.

More Exact and Reliable Results: Mixing digital tools with expert handwork leads to very accurate restorations that fit well and last.

Full Clinic Control: With the lab in the clinic, dental experts keep full control over every step of making the restoration, from first design to putting it in place.

Greater Patient Safety: The careful setting and combined work steps lead to a safer and steadier treatment.

Great for International Patients: This quick, all-in-one approach is very helpful for people travelling from other countries, cutting down their visit time and making things easier.

Digitally Designed Dental Restorations with a Hand-Finished Touch

Digitally prepared restorations undergo a long sintering process in special furnaces to increase their durability and natural light transmission. In the final stage, experienced technicians apply porcelain manually. To attain a realistic look, surface textures, colour layers, and gum transitions are all hand-shaped.

At Antlara Dental, each restoration begins with a detailed design created in a digital environment. High-quality dental blocks, selected to meet the patient's aesthetic expectations, offer a wide range of light transmissions and colour choices. There are more than 20 tooth colours available, including natural tooth shades and brighter shades that are referred to as 'Hollywood Smiles.' A1, B1, and 1M1 shades are among the most popular choices.

The on-site lab allows for same-day adjustments to any fit or aesthetic concerns identified during the try-on. Dentists, technicians, and patients review colours and forms together, avoiding extra appointments and long waiting times.

About Antlara Dental

Antlara Dental is a well-known clinic in Turkey's dental tourism, providing a wide range of dental treatments for international patients. Over the years, the clinic has built a strong reputation for reliability and quality, and patient feedback consistently reflects high satisfaction. The clinic offers treatments at competitive prices while maintaining strict safety measures, high-quality materials, and established clinical standards.

