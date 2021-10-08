Antoine Dunn's LOSE IT ALL Premieres on BET SOUL as Song Breaks BILLBOARD R&B Top 40 Charts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A great year just got even better for soulful singer-songwriter/producer, Antoine Dunn. On July 15th, Dunn released the heartfelt track, Lose It All, as a single from the album Everything. In the days to follow, Dunn dropped a sexy, drama-filled and suspenseful visual for the song. Apparently, MTV felt the video was appetizing enough for its viewers, giving the video an add to its station Yo! MTV. At this point, it seems that the response from the song and video is ramping up the attention from major outlets like BET who recently premiered the video on BET Soul for its viewers.

Joining Dunn on camera for this intensely emotional roller coaster ride were actresses Erynn Dickerson and Dollys Viera. The story depicted in the Official Music Video was the vision of music video treatment writer Lonnie Payne, Director; ED "Radio" H and Los Angeles based production company 821 Palm Studio.

In recent months, Lose It All was added to Music Choice, SiriusXM Heart & Soul and WMPZ Chattanooga. Since then, the song has been gaining traction at R&B adult radio with numbers undoubtedly trending upwards. Other markets supporting the record are: Augusta, Buffalo, Columbus, Jackson, Lake Charles, Little Rock, Oklahoma City and Toledo. This level of support early in the life of Lose It All's journey come as no surprise as the emotional ballad follows in the footsteps of Dunn's previous successes at radio.

Lose It All is Dunn's first national radio single from the new project and can be characterized as a minimalistic, yet emotionally impactful ballad that resonates with listeners in an unforgettable way. The award-winning project "Everything" was released on Harvey Marie Records and is currently available on iTunes and other digital retailers.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

Houston, TX | Saturday, November 27th – Sugar's (3424 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459) CLICK HERE for TICKETS!

Harvey Marie Records is now accepting interview requests and bookings for Dunn's 2022 schedule. Interested parties should Contact: [email protected]. Additional information, including current news and show dates, are available at www.HarveyMarieRecords.com.

