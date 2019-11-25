Anton DevCo Breaks Ground on 135-Unit Multifamily Building in Walnut Creek: Anton NoMa

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anton DevCo, a leading California multifamily developer, has begun construction of Anton NoMa, a 135-unit mixed-use development located at 1910 N. Main Street, Walnut Creek. A groundbreaking event was held Thursday, Nov. 7. Catered lunch was provided by George Almeida who successfully operated the Fuddruckers restaurant on the project site for more than 20 years. Attendees included the Mayor of Walnut Creek, Cindy Silva, who shared a few words during the ceremony, Walnut Creek City Manager Dan Buckshi, City staff and other Anton partners for the project.

Anton NoMa is a new mixed-use development in the desirable neighborhood of Walnut Creek, a short commute east of San Francisco and two blocks from the Walnut Creek BART station. The new development will consist of 135 apartment units with approximately 9,000 square feet of retail. Eleven of the units will be rent-restricted for low-income housing. "Building new housing in California is our top priority. The City of Walnut Creek has been a great partner to make this happen," says Trisha Malone, the Chief Investment Officer at Anton DevCo.

NoMa residents will have unprecedented access to dining, entertainment, and employment opportunities. Anton NoMa will consist of two levels of subterranean parking and a ground floor of retail with a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units above. The common-area spaces feature a community room with a kitchen and fitness center, as well as a courtyard with pool, spa, BBQ and firepit. Residents will be able to relax and enjoy the coveted East Bay climate on the outdoor rooftop lounge with views of Mount Diablo. The architecture will incorporate an organic material palate that captures the elegance of Walnut Creek and continues Anton's strong commitment to sustainable building by pursuing LEED or Green Point certification.

Anton DevCo is a developer, owner, builder and operator of multifamily communities, maximizing the energy of urban properties. They renew neighborhoods and transform the landscape with distinct multifamily communities, frequently incorporating affordable housing opportunities. Anton DevCo believes that sustainability is not just a buzzword or fad, but integral to the planet's health and the company's growth. With over 25 years of experience in multifamily housing, Anton DevCo has developed 60 communities and over 9,000 units in the state. Anton DevCo currently owns and manages two dozen apartment communities, with five additional projects in development in the San Francisco Bay Area.

