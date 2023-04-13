Antonia Hock To Discuss The Future of Consumer Behavior at Builder 100 Summit

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonia J.A. Hock, a recognized global expert on leadership excellence and business innovation, will be presenting at Zonda's Builder 100 Leadership Summit, which will be held in person on May 1-3, at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA.

"This is such a pivot-point for home-builders to make strategic investments that will pay dividends across their portfolios. Consumer behavior is placing pressure on leadership, changing expectations, and driving substantial change that no one can ignore. Now is the time to make moves that will define the future of home building", said Ms. Hock.

During her high-impact session, Market Forces Challenging Leadership Today: Impact and Lessons for the C-Suite, Antonia will explore the broad market forces that are challenging leadership in the building industry today; from navigating the changing expectations and behaviors of home-buying consumers; through how a rapidly-changing housing market is confronting the traditional ways of winning; and why connecting the digital and physical is so important. With disruption comes opportunity,

and Antonia will demonstrate how the right leadership strategy today can take advantage of these unique times.

Hock is the Founder & CEO of Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates, a global consulting firm focused on transformational leadership and innovation. Prior to launching her own firm, she spent six years as the Global Head of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. A sought-after consultant, thought leader, and keynote speaker, she has authored many highly-acclaimed articles for publications including Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Business Insider, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur.

Executives in her session will benefit from Hock's multi-industry background in technology, hospitality and consulting, which has shaped her unique perspective and philosophy around creating sustainable competitive advantages and building world-class performance that delivers results.

As the nation's premiere authority on real estate and homebuilding, we always bring together a powerhouse line-up for our Builder 100 Summit. We are known for the innovative ways we help homebuilders improve their business and provide gold standard data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry," said Jeff Meyers, the Chief Executive Officer of Zonda. "We're excited to have Antonia headlining a session that will feature big, bold strategies to help our attendees shape their business for 2023 and beyond."

To register or learn more about The Builder 100 Leadership Summit, visit www.builder100.com/events/builder-100-leadership-summit.

About Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates

Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates is a global consulting firm focused on helping clients address and overcome key market forces all companies face in today's business environment. These include developing exceptional leaders and driving business innovation; navigating key market disruptors and disruption; and strengthening consumer behavior. More information can be found at www.AntoniaHock.com.

About Zonda and The Builder 100 Leadership Summit

Zonda is building the future of housing through informing, advising and connecting the next generation of housing industry experts. Zonda hosts more than 150+ live and virtual industry events across the nation, averaging nearly 70,000 attendees nationwide. The Builder 100 Leadership Summit is where senior executives from America's largest volume home builders gather each year to explore the future of homebuilding.

