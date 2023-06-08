Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates Expands Global Footprint & Business Offerings with The Launch of Two New Consulting Practices

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates, a leading global consulting company, announced today that due to exceptionally strong annual growth, the firm is expanding with the addition of two new consulting practices. The Customer Experience Practice and the Employee Experience Practice are anchored by award-winning expertise, a deep and broad innovation toolkit, and a flair for creating unparalleled experiences that delight employees and customers alike.

Antonia J.A. Hock
"In the past twelve months, we have seen phenomenal growth in our core consulting business, helping clients of all sizes transform their companies though business innovation and consumer behavior initiatives", said Antonia Hock, the firm's founder & CEO. "Given the deep background our consultants have across technology, hospitality and organizational behavior, it was a logical next step to complement our existing consulting areas with our new Customer Experience and Employee Experience practices."

  • The Customer Experience Practice has six new consulting offerings focused on blending strategy, tactical execution, impact, and scale: Customer Experience Transformation; World-Class Wow Playbook; Signature Customer Journey Design; Patient Experience Transformation; Customer Service Transformation; and Behavior Excellence Standards.
  • The Employee Experience Practice also has six new consulting offerings designed to create positive, thriving, work environments: Employee Experience Transformation; Behavior Excellence Standards; Onboarding & Employee Journey Design; Culture Assessment and Recommendations; Signature Employee Experience Design; and Building a High-Performing, Deeply Engaged Culture.

In addition to the two new practice areas, the firm has expanded its Leadership practice by adding several new transformational leadership consulting offerings. "We have found that a bespoke consulting approach yields much deeper permanent leadership behavior and mindset change than generic one-size-fits-all courses and retreats", said Nicolas Orolin, the firm's Chief Delivery Officer. "As a result, we are excited to launch these new initiatives to better serve our clients' leadership teams across all levels of their organization".

To support these expansion plans, the firm will soon open a second U.S. office in Houston, Texas. A London office is due to open in the third-quarter this year to support the firm's strong growth in Europe.

About Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates
Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates is a global consulting firm focused on customer and employee experience and leadership consulting. Our clients rely on our deep passion for experience and results-driven expertise to help them strengthen their customer experience, employee engagement, leadership and business performance. More information can be found at www.antoniahock.com.

Contact: William Andrews (725) 666-5700 or [email protected]

SOURCE Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates

