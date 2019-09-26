Antoniette G. Carpinelli-Miro is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antoniette G. Carpinelli-Miro is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Bookkeeping as Owner of Titanium Bookkeeping Services, a double entry recording financial transaction company.

Titanium Bookkeeping Services serves small businesses and sole proprietors locally and remotely utilizing a secure hosted environment or QuickBooks Online as well as Sage and other programs. Titanium Bookkeeping prides themselves on possessing the unique ability to offer services suitable for businesses of all industries. Titanium Bookkeeping is unique in its flexibility, offering services on either a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis to meet each company's individual needs. They have a passion for helping clients analyze their financial information in order to make better decisions for the financial health of their business. Recognizing that clients seek bookkeeping services for a multitude of reasons, Titanium Bookkeeping adapts to the distinctive qualities of the business they are serving by providing them with a comprehensive plan to tackle the processes and procedures associated with recording financial transactions.

Ms. Miro attended Queensboro College in Queens, New York as well as The NY School for Medical and Dental where she began her career in the Health field clinically at first, after many years in clinical area she advanced to the business end of things and began to work in accounting for 25 years post-graduation. From her many years on the financial end of things. Ms. Miro has become skilled in problem solving and organization. She advanced into consulting small business to better advance their business as well as teaching staff, employees, even co – workers to be more efficient both financially and time sensitive. After many years in the Medical / Dental industry she explored other areas such as Realty, Restaurants, Graphic Design, Entertainment business and more. That was when she decided to expand and start her Corporation. Antonietta, has been president of Titanium Bookkeeping, as Owner for 4 years now and is affiliated with American Bookkeeping and the National Organization of Italian American Women as well as the IAW (International Association of Woman).

In her free time Ms. Miro enjoys anything outdoors like, cycling, jogging, beach, and gardening and has a great passion for attending events and cooking. She frequently volunteers for and donates to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, American Breast Cancer Society, United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), and Toys for Tots.

Ms. Miro dedicates this recognition to her family for the support and to David Wolfson of Wolfson, Berbenich & Company CPA's LLP in Mineola NY who has referred many clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.titaniumbookkeeping.com/

