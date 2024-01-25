Antonio Galloni Announces the Inaugural Edition of Vinous Icons, a Celebration of the World's Finest Wines

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinous, the leading online publication for wine ratings and reviews, announces the launch of Vinous Icons, a three-day event showcasing the world's most exciting and innovative wineries. Presented by Capital One, whose cardholders receive exclusive access to unforgettable experiences like this through Capital One Entertainment, Vinous Icons takes place in New York City from February 29th to March 2nd, 2024. Vinous Icons offers wine enthusiasts a unique opportunity to taste exceptional vintages, meet renowned winemakers, and deepen their understanding of the very best the world of fine wine has to offer.

Antonio Galloni, the internationally renowned critic and CEO and founder of Vinous, states: "We are thrilled to launch Vinous Icons and bring together the world's most prestigious wineries and passionate wine lovers. This event is a celebration of the extraordinary quality and diversity of wine. We are excited to offer our guests a truly unforgettable experience."

An Unforgettable Experience: Vinous Icons Highlights

Taste Exceptional, Collectible wines: Each of the wineries will be pouring two wines on each day of the walk-around tasting, making for one of the most exceptional lists of wines ever assembled in one room.

Meet the winemakers: Engage with dozens of the most respected winemakers and winery proprietors at the walkaround tasting.

Once-in-a-lifetime experiences: Sample rare and iconic wines from legendary producers, including at a vertical tasting of Champagne Louis Roederer Cristal and Cristal Rosé at Le Bernardin, selected as the best restaurant in the United States by La Liste, and dinners featuring iconic wineries from Bordeaux , Napa Valley and Italy .

Enter into the community spirit: Guests at the Big Bottle Gala Dinner will taste special library wines from attending producers and have the opportunity to share large format and older wines from their cellar with like-minded collectors.

Educational Seminars: Expand your wine knowledge with in-depth seminars led by Vinous' team of expert reviewers and featuring leading estates from the regions. The program comprises a Rhône Wines from Around the World Seminar, a focus on the Wines of the Sta. Rita Hills and a study of greatness from South America .

Schedule:

Thursday, February 29th : Icons of Bordeaux Dinner, Icons of Napa Valley BYOB Dinner, Icons of Italy Dinner

Friday, March 1st : Collector's Lunch: Champagne Louis Roederer Cristal and Cristal Rosé Vertical, Rhône Wines from Around the World Seminar, Icons Tasting - Day One

Saturday, March 2nd : Wines of the Sta. Rita Hills Seminar, Icons Tasting - Day Two, Wines of South America Seminar, Icons Big Bottle Gala Dinner

Supporting a Worthy Cause

Vinous Icons is committed to giving back to the community. All proceeds from the sale of trade-access tickets to the Vinous Walk-Around tasting will be donated to Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital's Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department.

For more information and to register for Vinous Icons, please visit the event page on Eventbrite. Eligible Capital One rewards cardholders can purchase or use their rewards to redeem tickets with early access to the walk-around tasting on Capital One Entertainment.

Contact:

James Forsyth

icons@vinous.com

SOURCE Vinous Icons