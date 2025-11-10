Antonio Galloni's Vinous Announces the Vinous Top 100 Wines 2025

Annual List Highlights Diversity, Excellence and Discovery Across the Global Wine Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinous, the highly respected global wine publication founded by Antonio Galloni, has announced the Vinous Top 100 Wines 2025, the second edition of their annual ranking that celebrates the wines, producers and regions shaping today's wine world.

Vinous Top 100 Wines 2025

"The Vinous Top 100 aims to capture the diversity and dynamism of the global wine landscape," said Antonio Galloni, Founder and CEO of Vinous. "This carefully curated selection represents the pinnacle of quality, value and excitement as determined by our team of expert critics, not simply a list of our highest-scoring wines. It reflects the regions, producers and bottles that left a lasting impression on us throughout the year."

This year's list was compiled following an extensive editorial process. Vinous critics spent months visiting vineyards, tasting with winemakers and publishing more than 35,000 reviews across established and emerging regions worldwide.

Italy's Castello di Monsanto captured the top position with the 2020 Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigna Il Poggio, a landmark bottling from one of Chianti Classico's most historic estates. Taking the second spot is the 2024 Syrah Graft from Van Loggerenberg Wines of South Africa, a producer at the forefront of a new movement of purity-driven, site-transparent Cape wines. The 2022 Château Brane-Cantenac from Margaux, Bordeaux, rounds out the top selections.

While this year's standout vintages see Italy, the United States and France anchoring the list, the Vinous Top 100 also showcases compelling offerings from South Africa, Argentina, Spain, Australia, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Chile, England and New Zealand , underscoring the remarkable breadth of world-class winemaking now taking place across both historic regions and newfound terroirs. The geographic range reflects not only where excellence was found in 2025, but also where the global wine conversation is headed.

The Vinous Top 100 Wines 2025 spans the globe, featuring icons alongside rising new voices, and benchmark bottlings next to breakthrough discoveries. Galloni and the Vinous team curated the list as both a celebration of the year's most impactful wines and a practical resource for collectors, connoisseurs and curious drinkers alike.

To view the full Vinous Top 100 Wines 2025, visit: https://vinous.com/wines/lists/vinous-top-100-wines-2025

