Antonio M. Cuéllar's New Book Amor Y Esperanza, An Evoking Memoir Of The Author's Journey Through Faith, Hard Work, And Music

Cuéllar said this about his book: "Dear readers, I send a greeting to you wherever you are, and I also let you know that my book does not talk about adventures, nor does it talk about extravagant things. My book is based on a true story that is the story of my life, and that also has two very important points which are Love and Hope. He doesn't just talk about love, nor does he just talk about hope; rather, my book begins where it relates the place of my origin, the place where I was born, grew up and lived a part of my life. There you will be able to find everything that I had to go through to survive, because living in the countryside is not easy, above all, away from technology. You will realize that coexistence that I had with the animals, which for me were my other family. In addition, they will know about my principles in music, mostly, in my adolescence; and I will also tell you about the places where I had to go to work far from home, when I was very young. So they will find many interesting things. They will also find my story of when I crossed to the other side, and they will realize all the dangers that exist to be able to cross; the famous Rio Bravo, which I do not recommend to anyone, but hey, we always risk our lives to get to this country and thus be able to achieve the American dream. You will also realize that here nothing is easy, and that everything is very different from what they told us back when we were in our countries, and you will also realize how we live in this country, that here we always live up to date and to be able to eat. They will also learn that with so many sacrifices and with so many efforts that we have every day, we will be able to get ahead, that we can."