Antonio Martino, former CFO of Silvergate Capital Corporation and LendingPoint and former Citibank alum has joined PayZen as CFO

The financial services veteran is embarking on the fintech's mission to tackle healthcare affordability

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PayZen , a healthcare-focused fintech company tackling healthcare affordability with AI-powered patient affordability solutions, announced Antonio Martino as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Martino joins PayZen with over thirty years of financial services and public accounting experience, including direct work in early-stage, private-equity-backed, publicly traded, and privately held fintech companies. Martino has led businesses in over ten countries in developed and emerging markets through significant growth, scaling organically and via complex acquisitions, while managing equity and debt funding and capital market activities, investment optimization, and strategic planning.

Before joining PayZen, Martino served as CFO at Silvergate Capital Corporation where he successfully executed an Initial Public Offering on the New York Stock Exchange, along with several follow-on equity offerings. Additionally, he served as CFO at LendingPoint, an early-stage consumer lending and point-of-sale fintech platform. Martino started his career at Ernst & Young and accumulated seventeen years of experience at Citibank, holding a series of senior finance and Chief Financial Officer positions spanning across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

"As someone who has dedicated my career to an industry often considered slow to adapt, I'm invigorated by the opportunity to pioneer significant improvements in healthcare affordability by joining the PayZen team," says Antonio Martino, PayZen's CFO. "In the United States, where a crisis looms, PayZen presents a transformative solution: a harmonious blend of finance, technology, and healthcare. Contributing my wealth of experience to this mission isn't just an opportunity, it's a privilege—a chance to be at the forefront of positive change."

As CFO, Martino will be leading the financial and capital market aspects driving the growth and development of PayZen and he looks forward to expanding the investor and customer base, along with the product suite of the company.

"Antonio's vast experience and career journey provide him with the perfect toolkit with everything we need as we continue to scale and grow PayZen," says Itzik Cohen, CEO of PayZen. "Tony has operated from a consumer/product perspective, he's maneuvered the complexity of the markets and the startup landscape – he has the financial puzzle pieces we need to take PayZen to the next level. He's helping us bridge together our growing capital markets needs, financial technology and healthcare in a way no one has been able to before."

About PayZen

PayZen is a mission-driven healthcare fintech company that is solving the growing patient payment affordability problem in the U.S. with AI-powered technology and a holistic approach. PayZen is backed by leading equity and credit capital investors and is led by proven technology veterans with a successful track record of helping millions of Americans overcome financial struggles.

